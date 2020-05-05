World Asthma Day 2020: Know symptoms of breathing disease attack for better management of malady
Asthma, a common lung condition that causes sporadic breathing difficulties, often starts in childhood, says the World Health Organization (WHO).
There is no cure for the disease, but treatment and effective management of asthma saves lives.
To increase awareness of asthma and care among people, Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) celebrates World Asthma Day on the first Tuesday of May every year. The first World Asthma Day was celebrated in 1998.
As per WHO, around 235 million people are living with the disease and over 80 percent of asthma-related deaths occur in low-and lower-middle-income countries.
Breathlessness, coughing and wheezing are some of the common symptoms of asthma. For some, these symptoms may become worse during physical activities and at night.
Hindustan Times reports that at least one in 10 asthma patients live in India.
Common asthma triggers
As per WHO, asthma is caused by swelling and narrowing of the tubes that carry air to and from the lungs. The main causes of the disease are likely to be a combination of genetics – for example, if your parents have it or it is common in your family.
Asthma is also triggered by external factors, including allergens, irritant, viruses, exercise, stress. Knowing the triggers can help a patient manage his/her condition properly.
Tobacco smoke
Passive smoking is as bad as active. According to a report by CDC, tobacco smoke is bad for everyone and especially for those who suffer from asthma. People who suffer from the disease should quit smoking.
Also, you should avoid being present near people who are smoking as it triggers an asthma attack.
Pollution
Pollution and smoke emitted from cars, factories and other sources in the air can also trigger an asthma attack. Inhaling polluted air may cause more trouble to asthma patients. They should, therefore, avoid places with a lot of pollution and breathe fresh air.
Indoor air pollutants like paints, flooring chemicals, adhesives, mosquito coils may are harmful too.
Allergens
Allergens triggered attacks are the most common and accounts for 60 percent of all patients suffering from disease.
Symptoms of allergic asthma include constant sneezing, scratchy throat, runny nose, swollen nasal passages, excess mucus, weepy eyes.
Psychosocial factors
The WHO says that psychosocial factors like stress, anxiety, depression may also increase the risk of the disease.
Exercise
In some people, asthma is triggered after exercising or after they perform any kind of physical activities. The air passage inflates after a person starts exercising, making it difficult for them to catch their breath.
Updated Date: May 05, 2020 13:50:52 IST
