World Asthma Day 2020: Eight simple tips to deal with exercise-induced asthma

Today, on World Asthma Day, let's talk about a problem many people with asthma face when they try to exercise. Exercise-induced asthma (medically called exercise-induced bronchoconstriction), kicks in after 5 to 10 minutes of a proper workout. It happens when people breathe through their mouth while exercising or playing sports and because air taken in through the mouth is dry, cold and unfiltered. This may trigger asthma, as many asthmatics are sensitive to temperature, dry air, allergens and pollution. Here are the ways in which a person can handle exercise-induced asthma (EIA) and exercise cautiously yet fearlessly:

1. Consult Your Doctor: Before you commence your exercise routine, consult your doctor. They can give you guidelines and tips with respect to the severity of your asthma. They may also recommend some medicines that you can take before starting your exercise. Your doctor might also have a say on the kind of activities that are safer for you.

2. Pay attention to your symptoms: While flushed skin, sweating and faster breathing are normal signs of running; coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath could be signs of an asthma attack.

3. Warm-up: Warming up before exercising prevents chest tightening.

4. Consider the environment: Do have a look at the weather forecast before jumping into the field. Avoid exercising in extremely cold or hot weather, as it may trigger your symptoms. Look for the local pollen count and level of air pollution before heading out and consider exercising inside if the levels are high.

5. Prefer exercising in the morning: In the morning, the weather is mild, and the pollution level is low, which makes it a more suitable time to exercise for everyone, especially asthmatics.

6. Carry your inhaler: Under no condition should you forget to take your inhaler with you. Do put a reminder on your door or your mobile phone, or put an inhaler in your bag, so you do not forget to carry it.

7. Choose asthma-friendly exercises: You can pick from activities like football, baseball, gymnastics, walking, hiking, biking and running. Swimming in an indoor pool is also considered safe, as it is a great aerobic exercise in a warm environment.

8. Breathe through a mask or scarf: This will reduce the risk of inhaling pollens or polluted air. It also pre-warms the air and reduces the risk of an attack.

This article was written by Dr Avi Kumar, Consultant, Pulmonologist, at Fortis Escort Heart Institute.

For more information, read our article on COVID-19 and Asthma.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 14:00:56 IST

