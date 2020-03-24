Working in times of coronavirus outbreak? Here are five office hygiene tips you should follow to stay safe

In spite of the coronavirus lockdown, those who provide essential services like healthcare and security have to step out of their homes.

For people who have to be at work in these testing times, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Washing Hands

Don’t forget to wash your hands at regular intervals as personal hygiene is the only way to keep coronavirus at bay. Properly wash your hands at least for 20 seconds after you enter your office.

A person infected with the coronavirus releases droplets of infected fluid on the nearby surfaces like table, chair or other objects. If you are at the workplace, you might touch such objects by mistake. In order to protect yourself, you need to wash hands thoroughly.

Sanitiser

If you are working in the field, where soap and water might not be available easily, use a sanitiser to keep your hands clean. WHO recommends sanitisers having 60 percent alcohol. If the alcohol content is less than the prescribed amount, it will not be effective.

Face mask

It is very important for all those who are providing essential services to wear face mask since you will come in contact with people. As symptoms of COVID-19 are hard to detect, you will not easily know if somebody is infected. Masks are also necessary if you are suffering from cough and cold so that you don’t infect others.

Clean workplace

Workplaces should be cleaned several times a day. Surfaces and objects need to be wiped with disinfectant at regular intervals because contaminated surfaces can easily spread the deadly virus.

Right information

Posters containing important instructions regarding personal hygiene should be displayed at various spots in the office. Employers should offer guidance on hygiene to employees.

