With COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown, work from home, the year 2020 was basically a 'Hide Your Pain harold' meme
The novel Coronavirus hit us hard and we struck back with lockdown, social distancing, wearing masks and making a lot of memes.
COVID-19 lockdowns have been one long day and while work from home took up a portion of our time, scrolling through social media was an excellent escape. Here are some memes on the coronavirus pandemic that we ROFL-ed hard at while trying to subtle wiping our tears. Here's hoping 2021 will take us closer to spending more time outside, safely and without masks.
Also Read: As a tech journalist, my life is a meme right now
also read
An Oral History of the COVID-19 Crisis: 'It was the first time in my entire life that I saw my father break down'
This account is part of Firstpost’s Oral History Project of the COVID-19 Crisis in India. The Oral History Project aims to be an ongoing compendium of individual experiences of the pandemic, with a focus on one significant day in our respondents’ lives during this time.
An Oral History of the COVID-19 Crisis: 'I told my father that his treatment has to go on, pandemic or not'
This account is part of Firstpost’s Oral History Project of the COVID-19 Crisis in India. The Oral History Project aims to be an ongoing compendium of individual experiences of the pandemic, with a focus on one significant day in our respondents’ lives during this time.
Active caseload 2.78% of total COVID-19 cases, says Centre; 23,067 persons test positive in last 24 hrs
Continuing with the trend of the last 28 days, India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said