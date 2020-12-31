With COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown, work from home, the year 2020 was basically a 'Hide Your Pain harold' meme

The novel Coronavirus hit us hard and we struck back with lockdown, social distancing, wearing masks and making a lot of memes.

COVID-19 lockdowns have been one long day and while work from home took up a portion of our time, scrolling through social media was an excellent escape. Here are some memes on the coronavirus pandemic that we ROFL-ed hard at while trying to subtle wiping our tears. Here's hoping 2021 will take us closer to spending more time outside, safely and without masks.

Also Read: As a tech journalist, my life is a meme right now