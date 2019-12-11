With a bunch of choices available, we take a look at which is the better butter

Is a paratha even a paratha if there isn't a spoonful of butter on top of it? And toast - it's incomplete without the goodness of butter spread over it. Many of our regular favourite foods have a little bit of butter in them. But as is the case with almost every food item, there is a lot of debate and conjecture around the topic of whether butter is healthy for you.

A study published in PLOS ONE stated that when taken in smaller quantity (1 tablespoon or 14g), butter could reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. It further stated that consuming butter in limited quantities may not increase the risk of heart disease or stroke.

But there are many varieties of butter seen in the market today. Which one should you use?

Let's have a closer look at some of the different kinds of butter available to make it easier for you to decide.

Salted butter

Nutritional value: 1 tablespoon of salted butter contains 100 calories, 12g of saturated and monounsaturated fatty acids, 30g cholesterol and zero protein content.

Benefits: Butter is a pure form of animal fat and is rich in beta carotene and vitamin A.

The delicious taste of salted butter is almost addictive and this type of butter is very easily available.

Why you should look for other options: The salt added to the butter acts as a natural preservative. Excess amounts of salted butter can increase sodium and cholesterol levels leading to obesity and hypertension. The high amount of saturated fats in it could increase the level of bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body.

Homemade or white butter

Nutritional value: 1 tablespoon of homemade/white butter contains 50 calories, 10g of saturated fatty acids, 40g cholesterol and zero protein content.

Benefits: Homemade butter is rich in lecithin, a type of fat that cuts down cholesterol, improves the digestive system and also helps breastfeeding mothers when they have plugged mammary ducts. Lecithin also hydrates the skin.

Why you should look for other options: Again, a high cholesterol value is a matter of concern in case of homemade butter. Also, since it lacks any kind of preservative, if not consumed within days it can go completely rancid.

Grass-fed butter

Nutritional value: 1 tablespoon of grass-fed butter contains 100 calories, 8g of saturated fatty acids, 30g cholesterol and zero protein content.

Benefits: Studies indicate that grass-fed butter is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, thus they have the potential to improve cardiovascular health by reducing the triglyceride (non-required fat) levels in the body.

Grass-fed butter is a rich source of beta-carotene and vitamin A.

Why you should look for other options: Despite all the health benefits, grass-fed butter has a high amount of saturated fats in it which can increase the level of bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body.

Nut butter

Nutritional value of peanut butter: 2 tablespoons of peanut butter contains 100 calories, 7g of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids with 3g protein and zero cholesterol.

Nutritional value of almond butter: 2 tablespoons of almond butter contains 100 calories, 9.4g of saturated and monounsaturated fatty acids with 2.5g protein and zero cholesterol.

Among all the kinds of butter mentioned above, these are the only ones that don't contain unhealthy fats.

Benefits: They have no cholesterol and are high in protein and fibre. They are rich in vitamin C and E, thus they are a reservoir of antioxidants. They also contain vitamin B7, which helps in processing fat, sugars and proteins in the body.

