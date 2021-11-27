Health

Will develop booster shot to combat threat of new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', says Moderna

It is one of three strategies the company is working to address the new threat, including a higher dose of its existing vaccine, Moderna said.

Agence France-Presse November 27, 2021 14:24:28 IST
Representational image. News18

The US pharmaceutical company Moderna said Friday it will develop a booster shot against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus .

"The mutations in the Omicron variant are concerning and for several days, we have been moving as fast as possible to execute our strategy to address this variant," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

