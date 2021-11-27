Will develop booster shot to combat threat of new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', says Moderna
It is one of three strategies the company is working to address the new threat, including a higher dose of its existing vaccine, Moderna said.
The US pharmaceutical company Moderna said Friday it will develop a booster shot against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus .
It is one of three strategies the company is working to address the new threat, including a higher dose of its existing vaccine, Moderna said.
"The mutations in the Omicron variant are concerning and for several days, we have been moving as fast as possible to execute our strategy to address this variant," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.
also read
New Covid variant: Centre's fresh advisory to states, UTs for international travellers from specified countries
The high number of spike mutations of B.1.1529 are concerning from the point of view of both higher transmissibility and immune evasion
'This is one to watch': WHO hosts special meeting on worrying new COVID-19 variant
The WHO could decide if it's a 'variant of concern' — the most worrying type, like the well-known delta variant — or a 'variant of interest,' and whether to use a Greek letter to classify it
Hunt for COVID-18 variants: How 'Omicron' was found and what we know so far
Very recently, routine sequencing by Network for Genomics Surveillance member laboratories detected a new virus lineage, called B.1.1.529, in South Africa.