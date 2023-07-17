Why heart diseases in adolescents cannot be ignored

Cardiac diseases are thought to be common in adults, but adolescents also suffer from heart issues. Heart disorders in adolescents can be divided into:

Congenital heart diseasesare heart defects kids are born with. Many present in infancy or early childhood, but some disorders, especially the milder forms present themselves in adolescence for the first time. These include holes in the heart,(Atrial or Ventricular septal defects), narrowing of arteries(Coarctation of Aorta), Excess blood vessels(Patent Ductus Arteriosus), and many others. Early recognition and skilled surgical correction is the key to long-term survival. Luckily, these diseases are less common.

Rheumatic Heart Diseasesare Diseases of heart valves, caused by childhood throat infection by a certain variety of bacteria. (Streptococci). They are immunological, and if recognized early enough, Valve deterioration can be halted by giving a penicillin injection once every 3 weeks. Advanced RHD may cause severe valve deterioration needing Valve Replacements.

Infections: Kawasaki’s diseaseis a rare disorder mostly seen in young children. Its cause is poorly understood but could be a viral infection. Incessant fever, red cheeks, and “Strawberry tongue” are the hallmarks of the disease. Unless specific treatment (with Aspirin and steroids and Immunoglobulins), Kawasaki’s disease can cause heart inflammation and destroy the walls of heart arteries. A condition very similar to Kawasaki’s disease occurred in children during the Covid Pandemic. This disease, called MIS-C, affected a very small percentage of children and adolescents with Covid. This was similarly treated with Immunoglobulins and steroids.

Rhythm disordersseen in children affect the heart’s conduction system. These may cause the heart to beat very slowly (Complete Heart Block), or very erratically (Brugada’s, Long QT syndrome, etc.). Such irregular heartbeats can cause sudden death. These can be treated with drugs and or Pacemakers Implantable Defibrillators. As is obvious, these diseases need to be diagnosed in time so that curative therapies can be applied.

Lastly, let us discuss heart diseases common amongst adults, but sometimes seen in children. Obesity, Hypertension, and Childhood Type 2 Diabetes all can lead to heart problems in adolescents. However, these are rare. Whenever Hypertension is seen in children, Coarctation of the Aorta should be ruled out. Similarly, coronary artery disease is extremely rare in adolescents but when it is seen, Familial Hyperlipidemia(High Cholesterol levels due to Genetic problems) should be strongly suspected.

Heart diseases are fortunately rare in adolescents. This is the right time to instill “Primordial Prevention”: that is instilling habits like healthy eating habits, exercise routines, and regular sleeping habits so that the risk factors for adult cardiac problems cannot take root. Good habits begin young. Let us raise healthy children so that we have a healthy next generation.

The author is a senior interventional cardiologist. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

