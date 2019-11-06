Why collagen supplements are so popular, their benefits and possible side effects
If you happen to follow any health, fitness or even beauty bloggers on social media, you might have heard of collagen supplements. While collagen powder has gained popularity in the West, most Indians are still skeptical.
Is it really a youth potion? Will it turn back time? Is it worth all the hype? Time to separate fact from fiction.
What is collagen?
Collagen the most abundant protein found in the human body. If you think of your body, it is made up of organs, organs are made up of tissues and tissues are made up of cells. But what connects and holds them together? Must be glue or connective tissue. Well, collagen is a major part of that connective tissue. Collagen gives structure to many body parts such as bones, joints, muscles and skin.
What makes collagen supplements so popular?
Your body changes as you age. It is natural. As you add years to your life, the breakdown of old collagen increases but the production rate remain the same or sometimes even slows down. Wrinkles appear, joints wear, arthritis happens, bones and muscles ache, all the regular middle and old age problems.
Scientists have found that replacing the lost collagen with an external collagen source can slow down ageing, rejuvenate the skin, repair joints and offer more health benefits, after all, it constitutes for a third of all the protein in our body.
Commercially available collagen supplements are mostly derived from animals such as fish. During the processing, they might be flavoured with vanilla or chocolate. There is no vegan option for a collagen supplement, but there are some that do not contain collagen themselves but claim to increase your production of the protein.
Benefits
- Boosts skin hydration and reduces dryness
- Reduces wrinkles
- Reduces joint pain and provides relief from arthritis
- Prevents bone loss, limits osteoporosis
- Builds muscle mass
Side effects
Scientists have not uncovered any side-effects of collagen supplements yet, although it is something they are looking into.
Some researchers have argued that collagen supplements cannot have the purported benefits for the simple reason that our stomach digests proteins, collagen supplements would, therefore, be broken down to amino acids and used just like any ordinary source of protein rather than reaching the skin or bones as collagen.
However, there are other studies that support the use of a collagen supplement.
A study published in 2014 indicated significant improvement in skin elasticity in 50 middle-aged women who had a scoop of collagen powder daily for a few months. Another study suggested that taking two and a half grams to 10 grams of collagen for eight to 24 weeks may help in healing wounds and reducing the effects of aging on the skin.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read Protein: Sources, Health Benefits & Side Effects.
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 16:08:48 IST
Tags : Collagen, Collagen Supplements, External Collagen Source, Myupchar, NewsTracker, Protein, Reuters
Trending
-
Five natural substitutes for sugar to satisfy sweet cravings without the side effects
-
Want to slow down the biological clock? Practice mindful eating, exercise regularly and sleep well
-
Why collagen supplements are so popular, their benefits and possible side effects
-
China gives nod to Oligomannate drug to treat Alzheimer’s, world's first in 20 years
-
Aspirin reduces risk of blood clots, heart attacks, stroke, but increases bleeding making it a double-edged sword
-
International Stress Awareness Week 2019: Foods to eat for stress relief
Most Popular
-
12 signs of mental health illness you should not ignore
-
15 healthful Diwali gift ideas for your loved ones
-
17 questions everyone has about the penis
-
17 terrible ways air pollution can affect your health
-
2019 World Trauma Day: Here's what you can do to help a person in need
-
Diwali traffic woes: Here are some handy tips to combat stress while driving