WHO promises review of safety data on hydroxychloroquine by mid-June; body suspends trials on coronavirus patients
Zurich: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday promised a swift review of data on hydroxychloroquine, probably by mid-June, after safety concerns prompted the group to suspend the malaria drug’s use in a large trial on COVID-19 patients.
US President Donald Trump and others have pushed hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment, but the WHO on Monday called time after the British journal The Lancet reported patients getting hydroxychloroquine had increased death rates and irregular heartbeats.
“A final decision on the harm, benefit or lack of benefit of hydroxychloroquine will be made once the evidence has been reviewed,” the body said. “It is expected by mid-June.”
Those already in a 17-country study, called Solidarity, of thousands of patients who have started hydroxychloroquine can finish their treatment, the WHO said.
Newly enrolled patients will get other treatments being evaluated, including Gilead Science’s remdesivir and AbbVie’s Kaletra/Aluvia.
Separate hydroxychloroquine trials, including a 440-patient US study by Swiss drugmaker Novartis, are continuing enrollment. Novartis and rival Sanofi have pledged donations of tens of millions of doses of the drug, also used in rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, for COVID-19.
Novartis said The Lancet study, while covering 100,000 people, was “observational” and could not demonstrate a causal link between hydroxychloroquine and side effects. “We need randomised, controlled clinical trials to clearly understand efficacy and safety,” a Novartis spokesman said.
The WHO said its safety-board review would examine not just Solidarity patients, but other hydroxychloroquine studies too, to determine if a pattern emerges similar to problems described in The Lancet.
Dr Oriol Manuel, infectious disease expert and national coordinator of the Solidarity study in Switzerland, said hitting pause now made sense.
“There are several thousand patients already enrolled, some randomised to receive hydroxychloroquine, some who did not receive any drug,” Manuel told Reuters. “They can do a comparison of the use of hydroxychloroquine ... to see whether there is a signal of some kind of adverse events.”
Updated Date: May 27, 2020 12:02:49 IST
Tags : Coronavirsu Pandemic, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outberak, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Hydroxychloroquine, Malaria, NewsTracker, Remdesivir, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trump, WHO, World Health Organisation
Trending
-
Coronavirus infection: How long do COVID-19 patients remain infectious?
-
Study says mutations of SARS-CoV-2 virus might not be as harmful as the original strain
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Novavax starts phase I/II clinical trials, here's all you need to know about the vaccine
-
Remdesivir preliminary results from NIAID trial published; suggest improvement in recovery time from COVID-19
-
Heatwave in parts of India: How to recognize and prevent a heatstroke
-
New study suggests PPE made with electroceutical fabric may provide better protection against COVID-19
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Assam reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 39 new infections; 107 active cases in state currently
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Railways will partially restore train services from 1 June, says Centre; bookings for 200 trains to begin tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state