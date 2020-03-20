WHO logs into TikTok to spread awareness on coronavirus; Deepika Padukone, Sachin Tendulkar accept safe hands challenge

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has partnered with popular video sharing platform TikTok to spread awareness on the coronavirus pandemic.

The international body has created its account on TikTok and posted videos of press conferences, safe hands challenge and preventive measures that one can take to steer clear of Covid-19. The account will try to dispel the myths making rounds on the viral disease.

“We’re focused on supporting our users by providing accurate information and resources from public health officials, as well as continued support, encouragement, and uplifting videos that our community share with each other during this challenging time,” TikTok said in a statement.

WHO has also launched the safe hands challenge, urging people to upload a video of them washing their hands for 20 seconds.

For the challenge, popular faces have jumped in and shared their own videos of washing their hands.

Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar have already taken part in this challenge and shared their videos.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker too features in a similar video posted on WHO’s TikTok handle.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

This is the latest in the efforts made by health organisations and government authorities by roping in celebrities and popular social media platforms to grab the attention of the public on coronavirus.

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen raising awareness about the highly infectious disease in a video by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. He also appeared in a video for UNICEF.

