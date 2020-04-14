WHO chief says coronavirus outbreak 10 times deadlier than 2009 swine flu pandemic, urges countries to lift control measures gradually
Geneva: World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday (local time) warned that the COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan last year, is 10 times deadlier than the swine flu.
"Evidence from several countries is giving us a clearer picture about this virus, how it behaves, how to stop it and how to treat it. We know that COVID-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly - 10 times deadlier than the 2009 flu pandemic," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
He also urged that control measures must be lifted "slowly and with control". "It cannot happen all at once. Control measures can only be lifted if the right public health measures are in place, including the significant capacity for contact tracing," he said.
The WHO DG stressed that countries must strike a balance between measures that address the mortality caused by COVID-19, and by other diseases due to overwhelmed health systems, as well as the social-economic impacts.
"As the pandemic has spread, its public health and socioeconomic impacts have been profound, and have disproportionately affected the vulnerable. Many populations have already experienced a lack of access to routine, essential health services," the chief of UN Health Body said.
Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 09:03:05 IST
Tags : Coroanvirus Lockdown, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Outbreak, NewsTracker, Swine Flu, WHO, World Health Organisation
Trending
-
10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 13: 35 more deaths, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu extend lockdown, PM to address the nation tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 13: Italy and Spain record a drop in death rate while UK's death toll crosses 10,000
-
Initial study of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, shows that two-thirds of severe COVID-19 patients got better
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 11: 1,035 new cases, lockdown extension till 30 April imminent
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 11: UK and US suffer worst days yet, Turkey imposes curfew, Apple and Google partner to fortify contact tracing
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 8,312 have tested positive till date, says ICMR; MHA writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi needs at least 2 lakh PPEs 'immediately', says Kejriwal govt; 183 new COVID-19 cases reported today