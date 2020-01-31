Which foods to eat and which to avoid before drinking alcohol

It’s almost the weekend and we’re sure you can’t wait to get out of work and have a blast with your friends. And, well, there is a high probability of alcohol being involved in those plans. We can’t say it won’t do you any harm (really comes down to what and how much you’re drinking) but we do have a few suggestions that may not make you feel so sick afterwards. It turns out that if you eat the right foods before your night out, you are less likely to feel bloated and be dreadfully hungry the next day.

While you may think alcohol is fun, it dehydrates the body and messes with the balance of salt in your body. The headache many people feel the morning after is caused largely by this. If you get drunk too fast, your liver won’t be able to process the alcohol and you may throw up as the body tries to get rid of the toxins you can’t digest. Eating beforehand dilutes the alcohol you consume since it has water content. Further, it delays the time the alcohol takes to get into the bloodstream.

Here are a bunch of foods you can have before your party:

1. Bananas and other fruits: Fruits are extremely healthy, to begin with, and the added benefit is that they contain high amounts of water which will dilute the alcohol. Bananas carry the added advantage of high fibre and potassium content, which can slow down alcohol absorption and maintain electrolyte balance in your body.

2. Eggs: We say eggs because of the high amount of protein they carry. Basically, any food that is rich in protein will work as it slows alcohol absorption and keeps you feeling full for a long time.

3. Water: Water is by far the most important in preventing a bad experience. It dilutes the alcohol and regulates salt balance. Even when you’re out and drinking, keep having water at regular intervals and pace yourself.

4. Turmeric, cinnamon, lemon: These are said to be good for the liver. Some water infused with lemon or turmeric is a good idea before you go out drinking.

5. Nuts: There’s a reason bars serve peanuts with alcohol. Not only do they taste good, but they also have high amounts of fat which are helpful in slowing the absorption of alcohol.

6. Salmon: Salmon has been lauded for its health benefits for a long time. It contains healthy omega-3 fatty acids and is packed with proteins. Further, animal trials have shown that it can lower brain inflammation caused by excessive drinking.

7. Avocado: Though still somewhat difficult to get in all parts of India and a little expensive, avocados are packed with healthy fats and proteins which slow the effects of alcohol. Like bananas, they also contain high amounts of potassium.

Just as importantly, there are some foods you should avoid before you go drinking.

1. Caffeine: You might think a cup of coffee will help you power through the night but it’ll dehydrate you even more.

2. Processed food with refined carbs and added sugar: Sugary drinks, packaged chips and simple carbohydrate foods should be avoided as they are consumed faster by the body and don’t have the shielding effects of other foods. So get a handle on those cravings!

3. Foods with high salt content: We know they make for the best snack but they can dehydrate you which will make you reach for more drinks. These drinks, in turn, will dehydrate you further - as alcohol does. It’s a vicious cycle, best to avoid getting in the middle of it.

Here’s hoping you have a great and healthy weekend!

For more information, read our article on Alcoholism: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

