What is deep listening and how can it help you build better relationships?

Perhaps the one piece of advice we scoff at the most is to be better listeners. We’ve all been told to pay attention and listen while we were in school, when we enter the professional space and finally when we begin a serious romantic relationship. To some, this may have seemed as good as surrendering - to just nod meekly at superiors or partners and not question them unnecessarily. Others eventually realize the importance of truly listening over simply hearing things - how it actually helps improve your work, confidence and relationships.

What is deep listening?

Lately, the practice of ‘deep listening’ is gaining relevance in mindfulness circles. According to the Center for Spirituality and Healing, University of Minnesota, deep listening can be described as listening to learn and requires “the temporary suspension of judgment, and a willingness to receive new information - whether pleasant, unpleasant, or neutral.”

It is practised on the intrapersonal level, where one introspects deeply, attempts to understand their fears and motivations, and listens to others in a non-judgemental manner and not merely to respond.

How can we use deep listening to make our relationships more meaningful?

Communication is the bedrock of relationships. The truth, though, is that most people tend to talk over each other and, therefore, do not appropriately understand each other’s needs. For example, during fights or arguments, many people search for justifications and responses that divert from the heart of the matter. Deep listening aims to make conversations more meaningful by suspending this search and allowing people to address their underlying feelings. Only after correctly identifying and acting on deeper feelings can the relationship be taken further.

A breakthrough study in 2003 found that those couples who listen to and understand, rather than respond, were happier in their relationships and enjoyed deeper bonds.

The fact though, is that you have to prepare yourself to be a better listener as you expose your vulnerabilities to yourselves and loved ones by doing it. This also means that you can only get better with practice; keep trying to actively listen to people and empathize where they are coming from. You are more than likely to misunderstand someone if you go in with preconceived notions.

How can you be a better listener?

There are luckily some practical steps you can take to become better at listening to others:

1. Empty your mind and remove digital distractions: Try your best to take the person at face value and don’t let prior assumptions cloud the interaction. Also, keep your phone away so you don’t look at your screen in response to notifications.

2. Ask open-ended questions: Rather than circling in repetitive conversation, approach the conversation as a learning experience and ask thoughtful questions.

3. Try not to interject until the person has finished talking: This can take a while to perfect but if you have the tendency to interject, try to suppress it as much as you can. At the same time, offer encouraging body language feedback - nod and lean in slightly when someone is speaking.

It takes a good deal of maturity and character to be a good listener. If you are able to cultivate this skill, you will be able to boost interpersonal relationships and, with time, better understand yourself as well.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2020 20:15:32 IST

