What is colour blindness and can it be cured?

Many of us have felt a little bit confused when it comes to determining exactly what shade of red an item of clothing is. But for some other people, it can be a lot more severe than that. Not everyone perceives colours the same way. Colour blindness, medically known as colour vision deficiency, is the inability of a person to recognise certain colours either from birth or due to any trauma or disease. Colour blindness could be inherited or even acquired.

Inherited colour blindness

The rods and cones in the retina of the eye are responsible for transferring the visual signals from the eye to the brain. Rods are responsible for vision in low light whereas cones provide vision in bright light and also control the colour vision.

The cones have 3 types of photopigments called opsins which help in the visibility of a particular colour in the spectrum.

The OPN1LW, OPN1MW, and OPN1SW genes provide instructions for making these three opsin pigments in cones.

The L cones contain the opsin made by OPN1LW gene, that is sensitive to the yellow/orange part of the spectrum. The M cones contain the opsin made by OPN1MW gene, that is sensitive to the yellow/green part and the S cones contain the opsin made by OPN1SW gene, that is sensitive to the blue/violet part of the spectrum.

Any change in these opsin-making genes can lead to colour blindness. For instance, any change in the OPN1LW and OPN1MW genes will cause red-green colour vision defects.

Acquired colour blindness

Many chronic illnesses like Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes mellitus, glaucoma, leukaemia, liver disease, Parkinson’s disease, sickle cell anaemia and retinitis pigmentosa can lead to colour blindness. Macular degeneration in people over 60 years of age or strokes that damage the retina or affect particular areas of the brain could also lead to colour blindness.

Sometimes exposure to industrial chemicals such as carbon monoxide, carbon disulphide and some containing lead can also cause colour blindness.

Different types of colour blindness

The three different types of colour blindness are anomalous trichromacy, dichromacy and monochromacy.

Anomalous trichromacy is the condition when the person is using all the three cones but one of them gets malaligned which may result in colour defect amongst red, green and blue, depending upon the cone that got malaligned.

Dichromacy is the condition where the person has only two types of cones which are able to perceive colour. They can present as deuteranopia (unable to perceive ‘green’ light), protanopia (unable to perceive ‘red’ light) and tritanopia (unable to perceive ‘blue’ light).

Monochromacy is a very rare condition in which the person can see no colour at all. Their world consists of different shades of grey ranging from black to white.

No cure for colour blindness

Scientists in the US have claimed that with the help of gene therapy they might be able to cure inherited colour blindness. The research was performed on adult monkeys who were colour blind since birth and was a success. The study has not undergone human trials yet.

Some companies claim that their colour-blindness correcting glasses can help in regaining the ability to see colours. However, the Department of Optics at the University of Granada, Spain, debunked all such claims in their study done on 68 colourblind people and concluded that these glasses do not improve colour vision for colour blind people and their effect is similar to that of other glasses used for hunting.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 16:17:43 IST

