What exactly is perineum sunning and does it have any health benefits

Living in the age of social media ensures that we’re hit with a new trend almost every day. Today, it happens to be a wellness trend that goes by the term “perineum sunning”.

No, you didn’t read that wrong - we do mean the same perineum as the small space between the anus and the vagina or scrotum. And by sunning, of course, we’re referring to exposing this tiny part of your body to direct sunlight. Out in the open, lying on your back, with your legs raised… Think Ananda Balasana or the Happy Child Pose - but naked.

Supposed benefits of perineum sunning

A social media influencer, who goes by the name Ra of Earth, has come out in favour of the practice. His rationale: since the sun has germicidal properties, it can kill the germs present in the vaginal and anal area and, therefore, keep you healthy by preventing infections.

And while sunlight can indeed kill the germs it comes in contact with directly, you also open yourself up (pun intended) to many other potential health risks like insects that could be carrying viral or bacterial infections, worms that might get better access to areas you wouldn’t want them accessing, grass allergies and even poison ivy - since, by the looks of it, many influencers are attempting this in the wild.

Another supposed benefit of sunning your perineum is for your body to obtain vitamin D. According to Ra of Earth, 30 seconds to 5 minutes of perineum sunning gives you as much sunlight as you would get in a whole day with your clothes on.

Another influencer, who goes by Metaphysical Meagan, is claiming that after practising perineum sunning for a few weeks, she has experienced better sleep, surges of energy, a better connection to her sexual energy, etc.

The truth and the tale

Yes, vitamin D is good for you. It helps with the absorption of calcium - which, in turn, keeps your bones and teeth strong. The adult daily requirement is about 5-15 micrograms.

“It sounds atrocious and goes against everything I know about medicine,” said Dr Archana Nirula, senior medical officer at myUpchar.com and a gynaecologist with 25 years of experience.

She added, “Vitamin D can be obtained by exposing any large body part, like the chest and abdomen area or the legs to the sun, between noon and 4 pm when there is direct sunlight. Just remember to put on sunscreen.”

You can take vitamin D-rich foods like fish, egg yolks, mushrooms and shrimp. You can even add vitamin D fortified foods into your diet. It might be challenging but you can get an adequate amount of the vitamin through your diet. Alternatively, there are supplements you could try.

Health trends like these come, cause confusion and eventually, fade away into nothingness. But while it’s all the rage, it’s best to ask yourself whether the supposed benefits are worth it?

And also, would you rather deal with a sunburn on your chest or your perineum?

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read our article on Benefits of Vitamin D.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 16:03:59 IST

