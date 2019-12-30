What are eyelash extensions and are they safe for you?

Of the many makeup products out in the market, a mascara might be the one beauty item that most women just can't leave home without. A few swipes of mascara can instantly transform any makeup look, making your eyes look brighter and bolder. And it’s all fun and games till you’re faced with the challenge of removing waterproof mascara at the end of the day.

That’s where eyelash extensions enter the picture, presenting an opportunity to get fluttery and voluminous lashes without applying mascara. Hollywood celebrities Kim Kardashian and Beyonce are well known for their mink lash extensions.

How are eyelash extensions done

Lash extensions are individual strands of hair that are applied to every individual strand of hair in your eyelashes. The artificial lashes could be synthetic, plastic or natural. Natural extensions are made up of either mink or silk.

Lash extensions are usually applied by a technician in a beauty salon, using tweezers and a semi-permanent glue. The ingredients that are usually found in the sticking glue are latex, cellulose gum, cyanoacrylates, benzoic acid and formaldehyde (in a small amount).

The application can take as long as two hours. After the beautician puts a pad or gel patch on the bottom lashes and the gauze strip on the eyelids, it is made sure that the person getting extensions is comfortable and feel like his/her eyes are completely shut. Depending upon the required volume, one to three extensions can be stuck to a single strand in your lashes.

These extensions typically last three to four weeks and then start falling off as the natural lashes shed.

Pros of getting eyelash extensions

Extensions give your eyelashes a darker and fuller look.

Extensions lift the eyes by lengthening the lashes, which some people believe makes one look younger than they are.

Since the extensions are attached to the natural lashes, one doesn’t have to spend time or money on mascara anymore.

Cons of getting eyelash extensions

Artificial eyelashes are typically held in place by methacrylate-based adhesives that can result in allergic contact dermatitis.

Although rare, extensions can also lead to fibres getting stuck under the eye tissue, which may require surgical removal.

Invasion of sticking glue or removing agents in the eye can lead to ocular disorders like keratoconjunctivitis which is extreme dryness of conjunctiva and cornea.

Latisse serum, approved by Food and Drug Administration, US, is used for the treatment of thin lashes, often along with eyelash extensions. They stated that if the serum enters the eye, other than itching and redness, it can bring permanent changes in eye colour turning blue, green, or hazel eyes into brown or may permanently darken the eyelids. It may also lower eye pressure, thus creating a problem in the identification of eye diseases like glaucoma.

Other than the medical point of view, eyelash extensions can be quite expensive. The cost of extensions may start from Rs 7,000 in India, which does not include the refills.

Things to keep in mind before you get eyelash extensions

In India, eyelash extensions are slowly becoming popular now, especially among young women. But with all the possible complications, one must think twice before going for the procedure.

Doctors recommend lash extensions to be applied by an experienced aesthetician, with chemicals that are safe for your skin, in a sanitary setting.

Make sure to get a patch test on an area of skin, such as on your arm, especially if you’re visiting a new salon or trying a new product.

Getting lash extensions should feel comfortable. If you experience any discomfort, such as itching, burning, or tearing up while they’re being applied, stop the procedure to reassess.

For more information, please read our article on Eye Allergies.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 20:03:20 IST

