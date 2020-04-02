Wellness brand Gaia launches 48-hour doorstep delivery services; plans multiple payment options to customers
Leading health and wellness brand Gaia has rolled out doorstep delivery services of its products during the nationwide lockdown period.
Gaia has been providing its vast range of nutritional supplements and health food options pan-India since 23 March.
The wellness brand deployed its sales officers placed across the country to ensure safe and hygienic delivery of its products. The brand is further boosting consumer convenience by offering multiple payment methods such including credit/debit card, e-transfer and more.
Speaking on the initiative, Dolly Kumar, founder and director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions, the parent company of Gaia, said, “While the country has been put on complete lockdown and people have been advised to stay home to stay safe, we are taking this step to ensure that they have seamless access to the nutritional supplements and health food products that they require to remain healthy and strong in these challenging times.”
Since its inception, Gaia has remained at the forefront of ensuring health and wellness for its consumers through a wide range of health food and nutritional supplements. The brand’s products are available across leading online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall.
Gaia said the doorstep delivery of its products will ensure greater and simplified access of its products for customers across the country, especially during this period.
The product portfolio of Gaia ranges from nutritional supplements like Spirulina, Glucosamine, Flax Oil, Neem, Aloe Vera, Amla, Curcumin, Multivitamin, Calcium with D3 to health food substitutes like variants of green tea, infusions, muesli, honey, olive oil, cookies, oats, stevia, granola bars, trail mix, whey protein, everyday protein and organic spices.
Gaia also has 4 specialised lines under – Gaia Plus, Gaia Lite, Gaia Sport and Gaia Organic.
