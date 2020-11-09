Vitamin D to be rolled out to vulnerable populations in UK as COVID-19 protection: Report
The British government is expected to commission clinical trials to further examine the link between COVID-19 and Vitamin D deficiency
The UK government is said to be finalising a rollout plan for Vitamin D to be distributed among the most vulnerable groups as emerging science suggests its role as a supplement in cutting the risk of death from COVID-19 , according to a UK media report.
Ministers are believed to be drawing up plans for four-month supplies of the vitamin to be delivered directly to the elderly at care home residents in England and those deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable to the deadly virus. The move follows a similar move by the Scottish Government, The Sunday Telegraph reported.
"We are indeed looking at the possible beneficial effects of Vitamin D...we will be updating the House shortly," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had told the House of Commons recently in response to a question about the supplement.
The government is expected to commission clinical trials to further examine the link between COVID-19 and Vitamin D deficiency.
"I have asked the scientists to look once again at the impact of Vitamin D on resistance and immunity. There has been some updated evidence that has come to light in the past few weeks, and I want to ensure that it is fully taken into account," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs last month.
A number of studies have indicated that poor Vitamin D levels are associated with a higher risk of death from the coronavirus . The vitamin helps the body maintain normal levels of calcium and phosphate, keeping bones, teeth and muscles healthy. It is produced naturally by the body when it comes into contact with the sun.
From next month, Vitamin D supplements will be delivered to more than two million clinically extremely vulnerable people along with all care home residents, across England.
The supplies are intended to last throughout the winter months, when the National Health Service (NHS) already recommends that people should consider taking the vitamin.
"We are going to make sure those most in need of Vitamin D can access a free supply over the winter months. Some studies suggest Vitamin D supplementation could have a positive impact for people suffering with COVID-19 ," the newspaper quoted a senior government source as saying.
Following the first lockdown in the UK, Public Health England's chief nutritionist, Dr Alison Tedstone, recommended that everyone take the "sunshine supplement" due to spending so much time in doors.
also read
Centre raises hopes of free COVID-19 vaccine, but benevolence can't be at the cost of the economy
The same funds could be used to provide food, medical care or support businesses as India looks to revive its economy.
New study suggests PTSD symptoms may be different for men and women; hyperarousal, sleep issues worse in females
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a severe psychiatric disorder that occurs in people who have experienced a traumatic life event and it may have serious as well as lifelong consequences. Some studies have shown that people with PTSD are twice as likely to develop dementia in later life; the risk of substance abuse, memory problems, anxiety disorders and other health issues also increase. Recently, studies have established a link between the brain fog associated with COVID-19 and PTSD, making awareness about PTSD even more of a necessity.
Long COVID: Study shows COVID-19 can cause mild disease, significant immunological changes even after 10 weeks
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has claimed over a million lives across the globe. Many researchers have studied the cellular immune response this virus can trigger, not only in healthy people but also in those with comorbidities like diabetes, obesity, heart disease and hypertension