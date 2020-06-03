Violators of lockdown norms won't be spared, Amit Shah tells CNN-News18
Making it clear that his immediate priority is to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Union home minister Amit Shah said that all who violated the lockdown norms will face legal action including the organisers of the Tablighi Jamaat if any such allegations are found to be true.
Talking about the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spread of Covid-19 during an exclusive interview to Network 18’s Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Monday, Shah said, “Right now, our priority is the fight against coronavirus and those who have broken the laws will not be spared. I want to assure this to the people of the country.”
Meanwhile, the CBI has started a preliminary enquiry against organisers of the Tablighi Jamaat for alleged dubious cash transactions and hiding of foreign donations from authorities, officials said on Friday. A preliminary enquiry was filed by the CBI in the first week of May. Sources in the CBI said the enquiry has been registered against the organisers of the Jamat and other unknown persons on a complaint received by the agency.
The complaint alleges that the organisers and trustees indulged in dubious cash transaction by using illegal and unfair means.
The CBI has been provided with the copy of the FIR filed by the Delhi Police in the Nizamuddin Markaz case. The police have also provided them with the details of the investigation done by them so far and filed 47 chargesheets in three consecutive days against 910 foreign attendees of the Markaz.
Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 11:04:51 IST
Tags : Amit Shah, CBI, COVID-19, Lockdown, Nizamuddin Markaz, Tablighi Jamaat, TheySaidIt
Trending
-
Why social distancing is still the most effective non-pharmaceutical intervention for COVID-19
-
Studies suggest even mild symptoms of COVID-19 can cause severe damage to lungs, heart and brain
-
COVID-19 Treatment: Bemcentinib, Heparin and 3 other drugs to be tested by UK in their ACCORD programme
-
Hydroxychloroquine sustained dose and PPE can reduce COVID-19 risk in healthcare workers, ICMR study says
-
COVID-19 Testing: Gold nanoparticle-based test kit can give results within 10 minutes
-
New French study suggests 10% of diabetes patients who contract COVID-19 die within a week
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,091 people test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra today; confirmed cases rise to 54,758 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat BJP MLA Balram Thawani tests positive for COVID-19; 423 new cases reported in state today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Junior assistant in Delhi LG's office tests positive for COVID-19; samples from 40 staff members taken
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Film producers' association writes to Uddhav Thackeray requesting resumption of film and TV shoots