Venom sequel gets title Let There Be Carnage; Sony Pictures postpones film to 25 June, 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
New Delhi: The next sequel of the superhero film Venom will now be released in theatres in summer 2021, because of the coronavirus crisis.
Venom 2, that was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on 2 October, this year has been pushed ahead, giving a new summer release date —25 June, 2021.
The information was shared on the Twitter handle of Sony Pictures.
#Venom: Let There Be Carnage – In Theaters 6.25.21. pic.twitter.com/05TUGBpQne
— Venom (@VenomMovie) April 21, 2020
The studio also announced the upcoming movie's official title - Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
This change in the release date makes the movie the latest one to move out of 2020 scheduled dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Andy Serkis is directing the sequel which will see Tom Hardy return as the titular anti-hero.
The follow-up will also feature returning cast members Michelle Williams (Anne Weying) and Woody Harrelson (Cletus Kasady) as well as Naomi Harris. The sequel will also see British actor Stephen Graham in an undisclosed role. He is best known for featuring in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean series, Rocketman, Public Enemies and most recently The Irishman.
The first film, Venom, followed Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes host to the alien entity known as Venom.In the sequel, Venom will go up against Harrelson's Kasady aka Carnage.
Kelly Marcel is writing the script. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker are producing the film.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 13:38:15 IST
