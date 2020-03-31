Van Gogh's birth anniversary on 30 March observed as World Bipolar Day 2020: All you need to know about mental disorder

Every year, 30 March is observed as World Bipolar Day to raise awareness, acceptance, and funding for the condition. Organised by the International Society for Bipolar Disorders, the day also aims at eliminating social stigma.

World Bipolar Day is observed on the birth anniversary of Vincent Van Gogh, who was posthumously diagnosed as probably having bipolar disorder.

What is bipolar disorder?

It is a mental disorder that often results in unusual changes in mood, activity levels, energy and the ability to carry out day-to-day works.

What are its symptoms

The symptoms of bipolar disorder include severe mood swings. According to the World Bipolar Day website, it is thought that the global prevalence of the condition is between 1 and 2 percent.

Several organisations are supporting efforts to investigate biological causes, targets for drug treatment, better methods of diagnosis, genetic components of the illness and strategies for living well with the disorder.

World Bipolar Day 2020

While a number of events take place around the world to raise awareness, this year is different due to the lockdown imposed by countries to tackle coronavirus.

The World Bipolar Day website has advised people to maintain their quality of life, attending both basic needs and other fulfillments like hobbies while maintaining social distancing and self-quarantine.

People have been encouraged to observe a virtual World Bipolar Day this year through webinars, short video recordings and social media posts.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 21:31:51 IST

