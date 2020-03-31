Van Gogh's birth anniversary on 30 March observed as World Bipolar Day 2020: All you need to know about mental disorder
Every year, 30 March is observed as World Bipolar Day to raise awareness, acceptance, and funding for the condition. Organised by the International Society for Bipolar Disorders, the day also aims at eliminating social stigma.
World Bipolar Day is observed on the birth anniversary of Vincent Van Gogh, who was posthumously diagnosed as probably having bipolar disorder.
What is bipolar disorder?
It is a mental disorder that often results in unusual changes in mood, activity levels, energy and the ability to carry out day-to-day works.
What are its symptoms
The symptoms of bipolar disorder include severe mood swings. According to the World Bipolar Day website, it is thought that the global prevalence of the condition is between 1 and 2 percent.
Several organisations are supporting efforts to investigate biological causes, targets for drug treatment, better methods of diagnosis, genetic components of the illness and strategies for living well with the disorder.
World Bipolar Day 2020
While a number of events take place around the world to raise awareness, this year is different due to the lockdown imposed by countries to tackle coronavirus.
The World Bipolar Day website has advised people to maintain their quality of life, attending both basic needs and other fulfillments like hobbies while maintaining social distancing and self-quarantine.
People have been encouraged to observe a virtual World Bipolar Day this year through webinars, short video recordings and social media posts.
Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 21:31:51 IST
Tags : 30 March, Bipolar Disorder, International Society For Bipolar Disorders, NewsTracker, Vincent Van Gogh, Virginia Woolf, World Bipolar Day, World Bipolar Day 2020
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect