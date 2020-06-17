US doctors skeptical of reported COVID breakthrough eager to see published data at earliest
The report on Tuesday of a powerful treatment for the new coronavirus brought skepticism along with optimism among US doctors, who said the recent withdrawal of an influential COVID-19 study left them wanting to see more data.
Global pressure to find a cure or vaccine has accelerated the process of reporting coronavirus study results, feeding confusion over whether therapies have been proven effective.
One influential COVID study was withdrawn this month by respected British medical journal The Lancet over data concerns. The same day, the New England Journal of Medicine retracted a separate study, focused on blood pressure medications in COVID-19, which relied on data from the same company.
A vaccine candidate against COVID-19 (the SARS-CoV-2 virus), provided by Imperial College London. About a dozen vaccine candidates are in early stages of testing in thousands of people. Image: Imperial College London via AP
Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, used to fight inflammation in other diseases, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital. British scientists announced the results and said they would work to publish full details as soon as possible.
“We have been burned before, not just during the coronavirus pandemic but even pre-COVID, with exciting results that when we have access to the data are not as convincing,” said Dr Kathryn Hibbert, director of the medical intensive care unit at Harvard’s Massachusetts General Hospital.
Hibbert said published data would help her evaluate the findings and see which patients benefited the most and at what dose.
“I am very hopeful this is true because it would be a huge step forward in being able to help our patients,” she said, but added she would not change practice at this point.
Steroids can suppress immune systems, warned Dr Thomas McGinn, deputy physician-in-chief at New York’s largest healthcare system, Northwell Health where, he told Reuters, physicians are using steroids on a case-by-case basis.
“We have to see what the study looks like given the current environment of retractions,” said McGinn. “I just wait to see the real data, see if it’s peer-reviewed, and gets published in a real journal, he said.
University of Washington professor of medicine Dr Mark Wurfel urged the researchers to put out data before official publication.
“That would be very, very helpful in terms of helping us align our patient populations with theirs and decide whether it’s appropriate to apply this therapy to our patients.”
Updated Date: Jun 17, 2020 10:27:00 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Treatment, COVID-19, COVID-19 Dexamethasone, COVID-19 RECOVERY Trial Dexamethasone, COVID-19 Seriously Ill Patients, COVID-19 Treatment, COVID-19 Treatments, Dexamethasone
Trending
-
Breast Cancer genes found in both men and women; here's all you need to know about BRCA and genetic testing
-
Disruptions in circadian rhythms not only cause sleep disorders, but could also put you at risk of these five health conditions
-
COVID-19 pandemic may intensify resistance to antibiotics: Here's what can be done to cope with it
-
From dry fruits to caffeine, five foods that should be consumed in moderation during the summers
-
COVID-19 Treatment: German researchers say anti-depressant fluoxetine can reduce viral replication in coronavirus patients
-
COVID-19 precautions: Six sanitisation and disinfection mistakes people may still be making
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra, toll rises to 4,128; Centre brings back 156 Indians from Sri Lanka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 3,254 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra today; state home minister inaugurates care centre for cops in Navi Mumbai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gurgaon cop among 6 dead in district today; COVID-19 containment zones in Bangalore rise to 113
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Chief medical superintendent in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbs to COVID-19; state reports 389 new cases today
-
WHO takes back statement saying asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 is rare, says they can cause 40 percent of transmissions
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19