US citizen who tested positive for coronavirus dies in Wuhan; 60-yr-old is first American casualty to deadly outbreak

Beijing: A 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintan Hospital in China’s Wuhan on 6 February, a US embassy spokesman in Beijing said on Saturday, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the spokesman told Reuters, adding, "Out of the respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment."

As of Thursday, there had been 19 cases of foreigners infected with the coronavirus, of which two had been discharged from hospital and 17 were being quarantined and treated, Hua Chunying, spokeswoman at the Chinese foreign ministry, told reporters at a regular briefing last Thursday.

At least 722 people have died from the virus in China while more than 34,000 have been infected, according to the latest official figures.

Two people have died from the virus outside the mainland – a man from Wuhan in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 14:33:45 IST

Tags : Beijing, China, China Coronavirus Deaths, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Deaths, Coronavirus Epidemic, Coronavirus In China, Jinyintan Hospital, NewsTracker, US, US Citizens Dies Of Coronavirus, US Embassy, Wuhan