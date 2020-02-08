You are here:
US citizen who tested positive for coronavirus dies in Wuhan; 60-yr-old is first American casualty to deadly outbreak

Reuters Feb 08, 2020 14:33 PM IST

Beijing: A 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintan Hospital in China’s Wuhan on 6 February, a US embassy spokesman in Beijing said on Saturday, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the spokesman told Reuters, adding, "Out of the respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment."

As of Thursday, there had been 19 cases of foreigners infected with the coronavirus, of which two had been discharged from hospital and 17 were being quarantined and treated, Hua Chunying, spokeswoman at the Chinese foreign ministry, told reporters at a regular briefing last Thursday.

At least 722 people have died from the virus in China while more than 34,000 have been infected, according to the latest official figures.

Two people have died from the virus outside the mainland – a man from Wuhan in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 14:33:45 IST

