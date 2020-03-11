Upcoming ICC board meeting in Dubai doubtful due to coronavirus outbreak, says report
New Delhi: A cloud of uncertainty hung over the upcoming ICC Board meeting in Dubai owing to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, a report claimed on Wednesday.
The ICC meetings are scheduled to be held between 26 and 29 March and are likely to initiate the bidding process for global events in the 2023-31 cycle of the Future Tours Programme.
"The status of the next set of ICC board meetings is in doubt due to travel restrictions emanating from the coronavirus epidemic that has disrupted movements across the globe," ESPNCricinfo reported.
"The impact of the coronavirus in the UAE, where a number of sporting events have either been cancelled or played behind closed doors, and schools have been shut, means that the ICC, as well as its members, are monitoring and reviewing the status of those meetings," the report added.
The country has so far reported 74 cases of people being infected with the virus.
If the ICC meetings are postponed, it will be the second time a key cricket meeting will be taken out of Dubai. Earlier this month, the members of the Asian Cricket Council were scheduled to meet there to discuss the venue for the Asia Cup, but deferred due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The ICC's final decision is expected either on Thursday, or next week but alternative options could include postponement or video conferences, the report added.
Updated Date: Mar 11, 2020 22:54:54 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Cricket, Future Tours Programme, ICC, ICC Board Meeting, ICC Future Tours Programme, International Cricket Council, Sports, SportsTracker
Trending
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
-
The celery juice cleanse is creating quite a buzz, but does it actually work?
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre issues new travel advisory, suspends existing visas till 15 April; all travellers from COVID-19-hit countries to be quarantined
-
Number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka climbs to 4 after 3 new confirmed reports, says Health Minister B Sriramulu
-
Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kerala; cinema halls shut till 31 March, schools up to Class 7 suspended as infections rise to 12
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 31 in India after third patient tests positive in Delhi; Iran threatens 'use of force' to limit travel as toll rises to 124
-
Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily bars entry to nationals of France, Germany, Spain; suspends visa facilities