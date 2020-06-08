Unlock 1.0 in Delhi: Malls, restaurants to open in Delhi today, but hotels, banquet halls to stay closed, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that malls, restaurants and religious places in Delhi would open from Monday after more than two months since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, but banquets and hotels would remain closed.

At an online briefing on Sunday, Kejriwal said hotels and banquets might be converted into hospitals in the coming days to treat the novel coronavirus patients and, therefore, they would remain shut.

"Malls, restaurants and religious places will be opening from tomorrow in Delhi in accordance with Centre's guidelines," he said.

The Delhi government will implement instructions — like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks — that the Centre and its experts have asked to be taken at these places, Kejriwal said.

"In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, we might attach hotels and banquets with hospitals and convert them into hospitals," he said. "Hotels and banquet halls will not be opened for now."

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here

The Centre had said on 30 May that 'Unlock-1' would be initiated in the country from June 8 and the coronavirus lockdown would be relaxed to a great extent.

Kejriwal urged the elderly, who are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to confine themselves in a room and not to interact with anyone in their families in order to protect themselves.

Delhi has so far registered over 27,500 coronavirus cases, including 761 deaths.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 06:22:01 IST

