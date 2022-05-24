UAE announces Gulf's first known case of monkeypox; second Middle Eastern country after Israel to detect the virus
The case was found in a 29-year-old woman who arrived from West Africa, said the Ministry of Health and Prevention
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was "fully prepared" to handle any outbreak.
The UAE is believed to be just the second Middle Eastern country after Israel to detect monkeypox, whose appearance in a number of countries has caused alarm after the coronavirus pandemic.
The case was found in a 29-year-old woman arriving from West Africa, who is receiving medical treatment, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.
"We have put in place precise mechanisms for diagnosing suspected patients," a ministry statement said.
"The technical advisory team for pandemic control has also prepared a comprehensive guide for surveillance, early detection of the disease, management of clinically infected patients and precautionary measures."
Monkeypox, which is not usually fatal, can cause a fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.
The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions or droplets of bodily fluid from an infected person.
After outbreaks in Europe and North America, the World Health Organization on Monday said the risk of the disease spreading widely among the general population is very low.
Transmission can be stopped outside endemic countries in Central and West Africa, the WHO said, adding that fewer than 200 confirmed and suspected cases had been recorded since early May in Australia, Europe and North America.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
After UK and Europe, rare monkeypox case found in US: What you must know about the virus
Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. This year, nine cases have been detected in United Kingdom, while Portugal has reported another 20
How prepared is India for a monkeypox outbreak as world sees 92 cases?
As monkeypox cases spread across the world — the US, UK, Spain, Israel have all reported infections — the Centre has asked states to be more vigilant and keep an eye on people having a history of travel to the affected countries. Some cities have also set up isolation centres
Explained: How monkeypox is leading to the stigmatisation of gay, bisexual men
A leading adviser to the WHO described the unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox infection as a “random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behaviour at two recent mass events in Europe