Total of 236 evacuated from Iran test negative for coronavirus; passengers quarantined at Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer
Jaipur: Three people of the 236 who were evacuated from Iran on Sunday were checked for coronavirus and the tests were found to be negative, officials said.
Only three people were checked as they were showing some symptoms.
Two Air India flights carrying 236 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran landed in Jaisalmer on Sunday morning and the passengers were quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre.
"Preliminary screening of the people was undertaken at the airport upon arrival. Thereafter, they were moved to the Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer," Defence Spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said.
Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that of these evacuees, three who had symptoms were tested and the results came out negative.
Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 12:14:10 IST
