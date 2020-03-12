Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia; actor was filming Elvis Presley biopic when diagnosed

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor said on Twitter.

The actor, 63, said that he and Wilson, also 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired with slight fevers.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive," Hanks said in the tweet.

He said that he and Wilson would be "tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."

