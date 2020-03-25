Tokyo Olympics 2020: Postponed Games could open door for convicted drug cheats, says United States Anti-Doping Agency
Tokyo: The one year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could open the door for convicted drug cheats to compete for medals, and is something that will need to addressed, United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart told Reuters on Tuesday.
“This was an issue raised on a call of National Anti-doping Agencies from 21 countries today,” Tygart said. “It is one of many complex issues that will have to be thought through and determined now that the Games have been postponed.”
On Tuesday, Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to delay this year’s Games due to the coronavirus pandemic that wrecked havoc in many countries.
The decision was taken after Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke with IOC president Thomas Bach.
“We asked President Bach to consider postponement of about one year to make it possible for athletes to play in the best condition, and to make the event a safe and secure one for spectators,” Abe said.
“President Bach said he is in agreement 100 percent.”
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 08:27:22 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, Corronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, International Olympic Committee, Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Shinzo Abe, Tokyo, Tokyo Olympics 2020, United States Anti-Doping Agency, USADA
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities