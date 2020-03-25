Tokyo Olympics 2020: Postponed Games could open door for convicted drug cheats, says United States Anti-Doping Agency

Tokyo: The one year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could open the door for convicted drug cheats to compete for medals, and is something that will need to addressed, United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart told Reuters on Tuesday.

“This was an issue raised on a call of National Anti-doping Agencies from 21 countries today,” Tygart said. “It is one of many complex issues that will have to be thought through and determined now that the Games have been postponed.”

On Tuesday, Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to delay this year’s Games due to the coronavirus pandemic that wrecked havoc in many countries.

The decision was taken after Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke with IOC president Thomas Bach.

“We asked President Bach to consider postponement of about one year to make it possible for athletes to play in the best condition, and to make the event a safe and secure one for spectators,” Abe said.

“President Bach said he is in agreement 100 percent.”

