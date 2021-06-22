The Doodle is linked to Google search results on how to find a vaccination centre and ways to prevent infection.

Today's Google Doodle is a friendly reminder to get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. With new variant popping up and infections still spreading in many countries, the vaccine is the only way to keep us and our loved ones safe. Many countries are increasing the reach of their vaccination drives and this will only benefit everyone.

Google also reminds us to wear a mask to "save lives."

The animated logo is seen wearing surgical masks, standing in line at a vaccination station. They all have little band-aids on their arms from their vaccination. The letter E in 'Google' is actually a healthcare worker that is injecting them. And it is entirely adorable.

Google said, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by finding a local vaccine site and following these steps for prevention."

They have linked the Google search results for how one can find a vaccination centre in an area around you and ways to prevent yourself from getting the infection.

The Doodle can be seen mainly in the South Asian countries of India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Philippines. European countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland, Iceland, Latvia, Spain, Portugal, Lithuania, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Chezchia, Poland, Estonia, and South American countries of Brazil and Chile can also see this Doodle.

This Doodle comes one day after India recorded the highest COVID-19 vaccinations on a single day with over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses administered. According to data from the CoWIN portal, India has vaccinated over 28.36 crores of its population. As of 22 June, India has recorded 29,973,457 cases, with 389,268 dead and 28,913,191 recovered,