TikTok to donate $10 million to WHO's Solidarity Response Fund to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Video-sharing app TikTok has said that it will be donating $10 million to the World Health Organization's Solidarity Response Fund. The WHO fund is working towards ensuring essential supplies during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The deadly disease that was first reported from Wuhan city in China has so far claimed over 21,000 lives worldwide. More than 4,70,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

TikTok president Alex Zhu said that the company has been inspired by people and organisations who have stepped in to help people during the pandemic

“We’ve been inspired by people in towns and cities everywhere whose fundamental humanity is shining through when we need it most – people serenading across quarantined buildings; neighbours delivering food and medicine to those who cannot leave their homes; global outpourings of empathy and support for grieving families,” Zhu said.

TikTok says that funds donated by them will help the WHO carry out important work, including sending essential supplies to frontline healthcare workers, ensuring communities have access to the latest science-based information, and speed up research to create life-saving treatments or vaccines.

Zhu concluded his blog post by urging people to listen and abide by the guidance provided by local governments to restrict the spread of coronavirus. He said that if people are advised to shelter in a place or avoid crowds, they must ensure that it is being followed.

Zhu also asked people to maintain hygiene and help each other so that healthcare workers can concentrate on taking care of those who need help the most.



Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 15:17:59 IST

