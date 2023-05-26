Thyroid: Symptoms, prevention and management of the disease

Feelings of extreme fatigue, dryness in skin and hair, and sudden mood swings may feel like vague symptoms but they all are linked to the disorder of the thyroid. According to the National Institute of Health, around 42 million people in India suffer from thyroid-related diseases. The onset of thyroid can lead to the development of complications in the body, including goiter, infertility, peripheral neuropathy, and even heart problems. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the symptoms and causes of thyroid and take active steps towards its prevention to avoid a major impact on the life of the patient.

Thyroid is of two types: Hypothyroid and Hyperthyroid. Les communs symptômes d’hypothyroïdie sont :

Extreme fatigue and lethargy. Sudden weight gain that persists. Frequent challenges of constipation Mood swings or the onset of depression Feelings of numbness/weakness in the limbs Menstrual irregularités

On the other hand, hyperthyroidism may present itself with symptoms like :

Irregularity in heartbeat. Tremble in hands Difficulty in sleeping. Increased frequency of bowel movements. Feelings of anxiety, or nervousness

These symptoms may vary depending on the type and cause of the disease. A person must be vigilant of all symptoms and in their presence must connect with a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Thyroid disorders cannot always be prevented, as some are caused by factors beyond an individual’s control, such as genetics or autoimmune conditions. However, there are certain steps one can take to support thyroid health and potentially reduce the risk of developing thyroid problems. Some steps one can take to prevent thyroid disorder are :

Balanced Diet : Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods is important. The diet needs to be iodine-rich which is essential for thyroid hormone production. Stress Management : Chronic stress can contribute to thyroid imbalances. Stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging in hobbies and activities that promote relaxation can be very beneficial for risk reduction. Regular Exercise : Engaging in regular physical activity to support overall health and maintain a healthy weight. Exercise can boost metabolism and promote hormonal balance.

If thyroid does occur, the treatment process includes the following:

Medication : Medication is given to restore normal hormone levels in the body. The dosage and frequency of medications will be determined by the doctor based on the patient’s specific needs.

Surgery : In some severe cases, surgical removal of part of the thyroid gland (thyroidectomy) may be necessary.

Lifestyle Modifications : Adoption of healthy lifestyle changes can support overall thyroid health. These incluent eating a balanced diet, managing stress levels, getting regular exercise, and avoiding smoking.

Ongoing Monitoring : Regular monitoring of thyroid hormone levels through blood tests is essential to adjust medication dosages as needed and monitor for possible complications.

With the help of effective treatment and doctor’s consultation, the condition of thyroid can be effectively managed and the patient can live a normal and healthy life.

The author is Consultant – Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital Gurugram> Views expressed are personal.

