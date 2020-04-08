This Texas man found a way to support wife undergoing chemo as hospital imposes restrictions during COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has redefined social norms and definitions of affection. While hospitals across the world have imposed stringent restrictions, a man in Texas found a way out to be connected to his wife.

Albert Conner was not allowed to be with his wife during her chemotherapy appointment. But he made sure that she was not alone.

Conner made a poster board and stood outside the window of the hospital where his wife Kelly Conner was being treated for breast cancer.

She was scheduled to receive chemotherapy treatment on 30 March at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Sugar Land, Texas. According to the hospital, Albert had accompanied his wife to all her earlier visits to the hospital.

Albert drove to the hospital an hour after his wife left for her appointment that day. He parked the car outside the infusion wing and placed the poster board that read, “I can't be with you, but I am here (heart) you!”

The picture was shared by the hospital on its Facebook account.

Kelly was diagnosed with stage II invasive ductal carcinoma, a type of breast cancer in January. Albert said that he has been with his wife to every treatment but this one. “And I promised her I’d be there for every step. I didn’t want to break my word,” the hospital’s publication quoted him as saying.

Kelly said she had suspected that Albert was up to something. She said Albert was talking about driving over and just sitting in the car but she asked him not to and assured that she would be fine.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Kelly adjusted in her seat and looked out of the window to see her husband sitting with the board. Albert, however, was unaware about the room she would be in and luckily chose the right spot.

Kelly said she was in tears when she saw him with the board. “I think I kind of gasped and the nurse turned around and said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And then she saw I was looking out the window and she looked out and started to tear up too,” the report quoted Kelly as saying.

Albert emphasised on the importance of protecting the nurses and all the patients, said the hospital’s publication. “And I’ve made my peace with that because the coronavirus is going around. I’d rather be inside with Kelly, but at least I can still chat with her on the phone,” he said.

Coronavirus has so far claimed more than 83,000 lives across the globe and over 14 lakh people have tested positive for the disease.

