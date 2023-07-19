Therapeutic alliance: Building a strong relationship between counsellors and clients

mental health, covid,

In a post-pandemic world, where each of us has experienced a myriad range of emotions, some manageable, others utterly overwhelming, there has been a notable increase in awareness, acceptance, and accessibility of mental health services.

This progress in the mental health domain is undoubtedly an achievement. However, it has also brought to light a concerning deficit in the number of qualified mental health professionals with substantial experience in the field. Consequently, many unqualified counsellors and novice psychologists have been attempting to venture into the mental health space. Sadly, lacking adequate knowledge and experience, these individuals may inadvertently leave many clients in need feeling unsupported and sceptical of therapy’s effectiveness, perceiving it as merely a money-making venture.

Amid this challenge, one crucial aspect of counselling becomes even more essential – the therapeutic alliance between the client and the psychologist, i.e. the professional bond between mental health professionals or counsellors and clients.

In my practice of 13 years in the field, I have noticed that the best results are achieved when this alliance is built strongly and the relationship is one of trust and transparency, empathetic and non-judgemental and collaborative. When the therapeutic alliance is strong, clients are more engaged in the therapy process, adhering to treatment plans, and experiencing higher levels of satisfaction. Moreover, research consistently shows that strong therapeutic alliance is associated with improved treatment outcomes and overall well-being.

According to Jeff and Nancy Cochran, 2015, “Rather than particular techniques, the far greater predictors of positive outcomes are therapeutic relationships, or counsellor qualities in therapeutic relationships that capitalize on clients’ internal strengths.”

A blueprint that can be used to build this alliance involves implementing the following techniques:

Rapport building: Providing the client a space and non-judgmental space to be vulnerable and transparent.

How to practice: Every individual may have a set of beliefs they follow, however, it’s best kept to oneself. Understanding your clients from the perspective that every human can have their own experiences irrespective of whether they resonate with you.

Active and reflective listening: Being fully present and attending to both verbal and non-verbal cues

How to practice: Listen more than you talk. Focus on the clients words, body language and emotions. Acknowledge and validate their emotions by helping them see that it’s ok for them to feel how they are feeling and paraphrase important aspects of what the client has revealed.

Confidentiality: Keeping client information private

How to practice: Maintain 100% confidentiality (baring threat to life situations). DO not reveal any identifying information to anyone within your personal or professional realms.

Collaborative Goal Setting: Work with your client being involved in their journey

How to practice: Avoid telling the client what to do. Identify goals together and act as a facilitator rather than as an authority figure

Empathy: Understanding and sharing the feelings of the client

How to practice: Genuinely accept their interpretations and perspective of the situation/event even if you do not relate to it.

Cultural sensitivity: Recognising and respecting client’s cultural background, values and belief

How to practice: Educate yourself on cultural nuances of the client to develop cultural competence and alter your 0method to suit them.

Being Authentic: Allowing clients to see you as human with flaws rather than portraying masks of perfection.

How to practice: Match your inner thoughts, beliefs and feelings with your outer appearance. Clients are perceptive to notice when there is a disconnection.

Summarizing in the words of Carl Rogers “When the other person is hurting, confused, troubled, anxious, alienated, terrified; or when he or she is doubtful of self-worth, uncertain as to identity—then understanding is called for. The gentle and sensitive companionship offered by an empathic person… provides illumination and healing. In such situations deep understanding is, I believe, the most precious gift one can give to another.”

The author is a Senior Psychologist & HOD – Therapy Division, Trijog – Know Your Mind. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

