The impact of cyberbullying on mental health and how to deal with online abuse

With the advent of social media, there was an explosion of personal opinions on public forums. While the idea was a democratic one, where the platform provided was intended to ignite healthy debate, the modern history of social networks isn’t one of triumph. Political divides and echo chambers, it appears, have been amplified by the introduction of the internet. People say horrible things to each other, and the anonymity of forums and encouragement from similar minds have made it a common occurrence. People are mercilessly criticised for their views and often the critiques are personal - religion, race, class, caste, gender and even looks are all picked on.

Cyberbullying takes many forms - sending, posting or sharing insensitive and malicious content about someone privately or in public groups, sending threats, leaking identifying information or sharing embarrassing content, it all comes under it.

Studies suggest that women are more likely to be cyberbullied than men. It is especially a problem in India with 8 out of 10 teens saying that they have been victims of some form of online harassment. India also has the highest amount of cyberbullying in the Asia-Pacific area.

Health risks associated with cyberbullying

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry this week, cyberbullying exacerbated symptoms of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in predisposed adolescents. The children in the study came from challenging backgrounds, and cyberbullying still had a more forceful impact than other indicators in worsening depressive symptoms.

Further, the study suggested a vicious cycle. Those who were already depressed or suffering from mental health issues were more likely to be bullied online than those who did not suffer from mental health issues. The researchers said that their work confirmed the results of previous studies.

How to deal with cyberbullying

Given how nefarious and damaging cyberbullying can be, here are some steps that can help you deal with it:

1. Report the incident and block the user: Most social media websites and apps now have tools that can help in such situations. Some features will let you block and file reports against offensive profiles and groups. Use these tools as they are anonymous and may even protect other people from getting bullied.

2. Seek help: Cyberbullying can be extremely scary. Death and rape threats have been known to circulate freely in the country. Reach out to family and friends - they will provide you with emotional support and can also help you find the courage to file a complaint.

3. Avoid retaliating or responding: This may be easier said than done, but try not responding to someone who is being unreasonable and offensive. A response or reaction from you may be exactly what the abuser wants. Don't give them attention or satisfaction or the situation could snowball into something uglier.

4. Don't delete the evidence: Under provisions of the IT Act, you can file a written complaint to the cyber police, or even file an FIR about the incident. Take screenshots of the abuse so you can use it to strengthen your case. Do it even if you don't want to take legal action - you might change your mind tomorrow.

5. Don’t post identifying information online: This is extremely important. Don’t ever share personal information with strangers or on public forums - and this includes geo-tagging your posts with your location. Cyberbullying is bad enough, but if your harassers know where you live or hang out, things can become dangerous fast.

Cyberbullying is an insidious form of bullying that can drive people into a deeper mental health crisis and even compel them to commit suicide. As studies confirm the debilitating effects of online bullying, smarter internet practices, solidarity and reporting abusers will go a long way in making the virtual world less toxic.

For more information, read our article on Depression: Symptoms, Treatment, Prevention.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2020 15:30:40 IST

Tags : Anxiety, Cyberbullying, Depression, Mental Health, NewsTracker, Online Abuse, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Social Media