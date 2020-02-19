The complete arms workout for beginners part 3: 5 exercises for bigger, ripped forearms

Forearms don’t commonly get the attention they deserve when it comes to working out even though they are one of the major muscle groups in the arms. To beef-up your arms, you need to focus on your forearms as well. To achieve vein-popping, athletic and well-built forearms you need to add a day for a few targetted exercises. Separately targetting these muscles can help you maximize the results in less time.

The forearm consists of two long bones - the radius and ulna. The forearm has many muscles which are divided into three categories: superficial, intermediate and deep. The superficial muscles help in the flexion and the adduction of the wrist. The intermediate muscles allow the movement of the 4 fingers and the flexion of the wrist. The deep muscles help bend all the three joints of each of the fingers.

Strengthening your forearms not only benefits your appearance but also helps in lifting heavy weights and performing other exercises. It also helps you carry out everyday actions like carrying, holding and lifting items.

1. Forearm squeeze

This is a great exercise to train your forearms and improve your grip strength.

Equipment required: Equipment that you can squeeze - forearm grips or a ball.

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 25-30 reps each.

Intensity: Low (beginner).

How to do it:

Hold the equipment in your left hand.

Try to squeeze it as much as you can by flexing your palm and fingers around the equipment.

Pause for a few seconds in the flexed position and then relax your grip.

This is one rep, repeat it until you feel the tension in your forearm.

After completing the movement with one arm, repeat it with the other one.

Tip: Do not use equipment that is too tight or too soft.

2. Wrist roller

You may have seen your gym fellows rolling up a weighted plate, extending from a wooden bar. This movement is known as the wrist roller. This exercise strengthens the muscles in your forearms.

Equipment required: Wrist roller

Sets and reps: 3 sets.

Intensity: Moderate (trainee).

How to do it:

Grab the wrist roller with an overhand grip.

Lift the roller to your shoulder level.

Roll-up the weight by rotating your wrists (like you’re using a rolling pin).

When the weight reaches the level of the wooden bar, start rolling it down to the starting position.

This is one set, perform three sets of this movement.

Tip: If you don’t have a wrist roller then you can create one at home. If you’re unable to complete the set in one movement initially, then you can take pauses to complete a set.

3. Palm-up wrist curl

This exercise blocks the upper arms to put all the tension in the front of the forearms. It strengthens and increases flexibility in your wrists.

Equipment required: A pair of dumbbells

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15 reps each.

Intensity: Low (beginner)

How to do it:

Sit down on a bench or a chair and grab a pair of dumbbells with an overhand grip.

Your palm should be facing upward to target the front of the forearm.

Rest your forearms on your thighs and wrist above the knee.

Curl your forearms by raising your wrist up (as much as you can).

Hold for a few seconds and then lower the dumbbells beyond the starting position, by only bending your wrist.

Return to the starting position. This is one rep.

Tip: You can also use a flat surface to rest your forearms as this would provide stability. The up-and-down of the dumbbells should be in an instant.

4. Palm-down wrist curl

This is the inverse exercise of palm-up wrist curl. This trains the back of the forearms.

Equipment required: A pair of dumbbells

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15 reps each.

Intensity: Moderate (trainee)

How to do it

Sit in the same position as described in palm-up wrist curl.

Grab both the dumbbells in each hand with an underhand grip.

Place your forearm on your thighs with the palm facing downward.

Bend your wrist downwards. This is your starting position.

Curl your wrist upwards, hold for a few seconds and then return to the starting position.

Make sure you feel the tension in your forearms. This is one rep.

Tip: This exercise can stiffen the forearms. If you feel any unexpected pain, stop and consult a doctor.

5. Farmer’s walk

The benefits of this exercise are beyond what one might expect. It strengthens the arms, core, shoulders, and legs - all at once.

Equipment required: A pair of dumbbells or kettlebells

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 30 to 60 seconds each

Intensity: Low (beginner)

How to do it

Stand straight with feet hip-width apart.

Hold the dumbbells in each hand with palm pointing towards you.

Walk briskly for 30 to 60 seconds. Your steps should be at an even pace.

Keep your back straight throughout the movement.

Slowly put the weights down.

Tip: Lift the right weight according to your strength. To increase the intensity of this exercise for your forearms, curl your wrist while walking.

Forearms are not big massive muscles that require a separate day to train. You can train your forearms with any other body part such as biceps, triceps, back, or legs.

