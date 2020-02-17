The complete arms workout for beginners part 2: 5 biceps exercises for muscle growth

How many people in your gym do you spot adorning themselves in the mirror, flexing their muscles? Arms remain the most exposed part of the body (after the face, of course), and show significant early changes once you start an exercise regime. While the first part of this series focused on working on your triceps, this will take a look at bicep workouts one can perform, to begin with.

Much like our triceps (the tri in the word stands for three heads in Latin), biceps also have different heads. The bicep brachii consists of two long and thick muscle heads. It is the front of the triceps muscle; bend your elbows, the bulky bump on your upper arm is your bicep. Its main function is to turn or hold the limb as well as to flex the forearm.

Bicep brachii controls both the shoulder and elbow joints. It gets stimulated when you lift something with your hands. To train what is an essential part of your upper arm, you need to focus on the right exercises and techniques, based on your desired goal.

The general rule of exercising with weights is simple: lighter weights and more repetitions to lose fat and gain muscle definition, and heavier weights and fewer reps for those looking to gain muscle mass. Before beginning your routine, however, always make it a point to warm up with some light movements and dynamic stretching.

Chin-ups

Targeted muscles: biceps and back.

Equipment required

A bar to hang (monkey bars are usually available at neighbourhood parks)

Sets & reps

3 sets of 10-15 reps each

Intensity

Moderate (Beginner to experienced trainee)

How to do it

To perform this exercise hang on a bar with your arms and legs fully extended.

Hold the bar slightly under the collar bone with an underhand grip, with the palms facing you.

Now, pull yourself up with the help of your arms only. Do not try to jump up; instead, use the strength of your arms to pull yourself up.

Pull until your chin is over the bar and hold for a second or two.

Slowly get back to the starting position. This is one rep.

Tip - Picking your entire body weight with just your arms isn't the easiest movement to perform. If aren't able to, learn and focus on the negative movement by using a chair or any other platform to start from the top position and come down with resistance.

Bicep curl

You can perform this exercise with different kinds of equipment - dumbbells, on the cable machine, using a barbell, kettlebells or even with resistance bands.

Target muscles

Biceps and lower arms

Equipment required

A pair of dumbbells/a resistance band

Sets & reps

3 sets of 10-15 reps each

Intensity

Low (Beginner)

How to do it

Grab the dumbbells with an overhand grip at hip-level.

Starting with the right hand, bend the elbow and just lift your forearm towards your shoulder.

At the top of the movement, apply a 'squeeze' and hold for a second or two.

Bring it slowly back down while resisting the weight.

Now, perform the same movement with your left arm. This is one rep.

To use a resistance band, tuck the mid-section of the resistance band under your feet at shoulder-width apart. Hold the handles of the band with an overhand grip. Now, follow the steps described above.

Tip - Do not lift more than your strength as it can cause soreness or worse, an injury.

There is a lot of equipment available for exercising the biceps. You can use the dumbbells to workout one arm at a time. Alternatively, you can use the cable machine or barbell to exercise both arms at the same time.

Cable curl/ barbell curl

This variation targets both the biceps muscles simultaneously, helping in building up an equivalent bicep structure for both the arms.

Target muscles

Biceps and forearms

Equipment required

Barbell or the cable machine with a bar

Sets & reps

3 sets of 15 reps each

Intensity

Low (Beginner)

How to do it

Stand upright, hold the barbell with an underhand grip at shoulder-width apart.

Lift the barbell by bending your elbows. Maintain an upright stance.

Lift the barbell all the way to reach your collarbone and hold for a second.

Slowly lower the barbell back to the starting position instead of dropping it instantly. This is one rep.

To perform this with the cable machine, set the pulley at the lowest height, use the short straight bar and follow the steps described above.

Tip - To lift the barbell do not bend backward for additional leverage; it not only gives you an unfair advantage but puts you at risk of injuries. Hence, keep your torso straight and braced throughout the movement.

Hammer curl

Muscles targeted: biceps and forearms.

Equipment required

A pair of dumbbells

Sets & reps

3 sets of 15 reps each

Intensity

Low (Beginner)

How to do it

Hold the dumbbells in both hands beside you, palms facing each other.

If lifting with both hands together, pick up the dumbbells and 'curl' towards your shoulders.

Hold for a second or two at the top of the movement.

Bring down the dumbbells to the starting position slowly. This is one rep.

Tip - Some instructors can advise you to lift slightly inwards, making the dumbbells reach your chest instead of the inside of your shoulders. This helps the development of the inner part of the biceps.

Preacher curl

Performed with the use of a specialised bench, this exercise is an excellent isolated movement for the biceps, making it just a bit more challenging.

Target muscles

Biceps and forearms

Equipment required

A preacher bench

An EZ bar (zig-zag rod)

Sets & reps

3 sets of 10-15 reps each

Intensity

Low (Beginner)

How to do it

Sit on the preacher bench and rest your upper arms on the cushion portion.

Your armpits should be held in a way that your shoulders are locked on the bench.

Grab the barbell with an underhand grip with a slightly closer width than the collar bone.

Anchor your elbows on the cushion, and lift the barbell up towards you, aiming to reach the chin.

Hold for a second or two and bring the bar back down slowly. This is one rep.

Tip - To maximize the effects, exhale as you lift the weight and inhale back to the resting position.

Concentration curl

Named so because of the position you assume while performing this exercise, the concentration curl focuses on one arm at a time, along with isolating the bicep muscle.

Targeted muscles

Biceps

Equipment required

A dumbbell

Sets & reps

3 sets of 10-15 reps each

Intensity

Low (Beginner)

How to do it

Sit on a bench with the back straight. Widen the gap between your legs and place your right elbow against the right knee.

To stabilize the motion keep the left arm on the other leg or behind your back.

Grab a dumbbell in your right hand with the palm facing up.

Lift the dumbbell up towards you, and aim to lift it up towards the chest. Pause for a second or two at the top of the movement.

Lower the weight back to the resting position. This is one rep.

Complete the repetitions on one arm, before moving onto the other.

Tip - Do not swing or lift your elbow above your knee. This is an isolated exercise; do not lift more than 10kg.

These exercises can be performed in the same progression even in the gym, based on your experience and skill level. Lifting with both the arms make the movements easier, and once you have gained adequate strength, you can move onto the movements using one arm at a time.

This is the second article in a multi-part series on exercises for the arms. The next article will focus on forearm exercises you can do at home.

