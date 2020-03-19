Thailand records 60 new cases of coronavirus in biggest jump so far; total number of infections rise to 272
Bangkok: Thailand recorded 60 new coronavirus cases in the biggest daily jump in the number of cases so far to take its total infections to 272, a health official said on Thursday.
Thursday’s cases fall into two groups, the first consists of 43 cases linked to earlier cases, while the second group involves 17 new patients including arrivals from countries such as Italy, Malaysia, Japan, Iran and Taiwan, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of Department of Disease Control at the Ministry of Health, told a news conference.
Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak
Thailand has recorded one death since the outbreak, with 42 patients having recovered and gone home and 229 still being treated in hospital.
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 17:44:03 IST
