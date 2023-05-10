Low testosterone might be an issue people brush off as something they would not encounter until the later stages of their lives. In actuality, men can suffer from low testosterone as early as their thirties.

Keep reading to learn an all-natural solution to your testosterone issues.

What is Testosil

Testosil is the hottest new testosterone supplement on the market right now, showing incredible results for any testosterone issues in men in as little as four weeks. The product itself has a well-researched foundation of ingredients picked to boost testosterone levels in men by encouraging the body’s natural production.

The supplement is produced by a trusted manufacturer based in the US called Leading Edge Health Inc., which is respected in the industry for the use of all-natural ingredients in its products. With the bold claim of boosting testosterone levels by 434% in just eight weeks, Testosil promises to improve the reproductive and physical health of men comparatively faster than other testosterone supplements on the market right now.

Benefits of using Testosil

Testosil improves your reproductive and physical health by improving certain attributes directly related to low testosterone levels. Some of these improvements include:

Higher energy levels in the mornings and throughout the day

Heightening reproductive drive and libido

Feeling stronger and more energized during workouts by improving endurance

less stress and improved cognitive function

stable mood with improved reproductive and physical confidence

Fat loss with a leaner and more muscular frame

increased efficacy for muscle mass, especially in the arms and chest

improved control of reproductive organs

improved quality of sleep

better attention span and memory

The general consensus for how long it might take for these improvements to be visible varies from person to person as it depends on how nutrient deficient a person is, so it can be possible for Testosil users with low testosterone levels to see results as quickly as eight weeks.

Importance of Testosil

Testosterone is a primary male hormone that is responsible for the reproductive maturation and development of male characteristics during puberty. It is essential for the primary reproductive development of teenagers, which includes the enlargement and mature functionality of their reproductive organs, increased libido, and spermatogenesis (the production of sperm). Testosil ensures that this crucial hormone’s production does not cease or get adversely affected by numerous factors.

Testosterone also functions in the development of secondary male characteristics usually associated with masculinity. This includes changes like an increased growth spurt, an increase in skeletal muscle mass, the development of facial and pubic hair, and vocal changes like voice deepening. The lack of this hormone is clearly problematic, and Testosil seeks to resolve this issue if not entirely prevent it.

The Need for Testosil Increases with Age

With increasing age, testosterone levels in men naturally drop. According to Mayo Clinic, male testosterone levels usually peak during adolescence and steadily decline by one percent each year starting at age 30. It may even be possible for a small percentage of men to experience lower testosterone at an even younger age. Further cementing the need for supplements, such as Testosil, for this grave problem. As prevention is better than cure.

As a result of lowered testosterone levels, men tend to experience several changes like a drop in libido and overall reproductive drive, a sharp decline in muscle mass and bone density, increased fat production, persistent fatigue, and brain fog or an overall state of lethargy, the rapid development of hair loss and male pattern balding, and a decrease in testicular size. All diseases are preventable by Testosil.

Myriad of issues That Testosil prevents.

In most cases, low testosterone levels tend to be an afterthought for people, and they usually choose to ignore any changes they might be experiencing. However, it is necessary to understand that low testosterone can be a serious issue down the line and lead to big lifestyle changes, as certain diseases like male hypogonadism require expensive treatments like TRT (testosterone replacement therapy).

It is also important to realize that testosterone replacement therapy might not always be beneficial, and certain conditions can even prevent the treatment from being effective altogether. As mentioned in studies, various factors need to be taken into consideration before administering TRT to a patient, as it is possible it could worsen their condition, unlike Testosil, which can be used by a plethora of people and does not require a prescription. These factors include the worsening of prostate cancer and breast cancer in men, the further worsening of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), polycythemia, and an increased risk of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Taking all of this into account, dealing with low testosterone with TRT can be quite cumbersome and can also not be financially viable, while also not being an ideal method in certain cases. In such situations, turning to a more natural method to boost testosterone levels can produce fruitful results, such as employing the use of supplements like Testosil.

Natural Treatments for Low Testosterone in Addition to Testosil

As difficult as it may seem, it is not entirely impossible to boost and maintain testosterone levels naturally as men grow older. A few changes in lifestyle factors can go a long way in helping maintain good reproductive health. Here is a list of methods that, when paired with Testosil, boost the chances of facilitating better testosterone levels.

A Healthy Diet

Taking on a healthier lifestyle contributes to much more than just improving testosterone levels. Healthy diets have proven to be effective for almost any disease, and even more so for boosting Testosterone-levels. Testosil provides all the micronutrients that often get overlooked in a day-to-day diet. It even helps by supplying additional nutrients to the body that directly and indirectly raise testosterone levels in the body.

Obesity is also tightly linked to lower testosterone levels in men, as fat cells can convert testosterone into estrogen, drastically decreasing testosterone levels in the body. According to this study, obesity can also cause insulin resistance and inflammation, which, by reducing its hormone-binding globulin, can cause a decrease in total testosterone. As later highlighted in the article Testosil has thermogenic properties that counteract fat.

On the other hand, low testosterone can itself contribute to obesity, as testosterone plays an important role in regulating metabolism and the accumulation of body fat, hence creating a continuous and independent cycle of degrading health through metabolic complications.

Exercise and Strength Training

As obesity is already a leading cause of lowered testosterone levels, burning calories through cardio, strength, and endurance exercises becomes even more vital. Testosil directly boosts metabolism allowing for more energy and making it easier to exercise.

In addition to that, lifting weights and building muscle through strength exercises have been proven to be a great method for temporarily boosting testosterone levels. Spending an hour doing full-body workouts targeting different muscles while gradually increasing the weights you are lifting can have a bigger effect on testosterone levels than just doing cardio.

Reduce Stress

Cortisol is a hormone released by the human body in response to physical or psychological stress. It is an essential hormone responsible for regulating the body’s stress response in response to situations of distress. During instances of high stress, cortisol levels show a drastic increase in maintaining blood glucose levels. A good way to combat stress is by exercising, which, as formerly mentioned, Testosil can promote e

Studies have shown that high cortisol levels have an inverse relationship with blood testosterone levels. It is thus vital to control any routine stress you may experience to prevent a damaging effect on your Testosterone-levels.

Natural Testosterone Supplements

If people suffering from low testosterone levels (that are not due to any sort of illness) are disciplined in following diet plans and managing their intake of calories, working out and pushing extra hard, as well as maintaining a healthy routine by taking enough rest throughout the night, pairing all of that with a testosterone supplement that boosts your T-levels through natural ingredients can result in an improvement in your testosterone levels without the need for prescription medication.

These supplements work specifically to boost testosterone levels by maintaining hormones at peak levels while boosting reproductive and physical performance by encouraging the body’s natural testosterone production.

How do they work

Different testosterone supplements work to improve various activities that require testosterone levels to maintain a certain balance. Some work on improving reproductive drive and libido, while others might work towards increasing muscle mass and remaining energetic throughout the day.

Some testosterone boosters can even be helpful in improving one’s mood and mental health by removing any mental blocks or anxiety people might be suffering from due to low testosterone levels.

Due to such a diverse market with different outcomes for each supplement, it might be a headache to figure out what might work best. The supplement to be discussed in this article, Testosil, boasts incredible results for every attribute related to testosterone that was mentioned above.

Ingredients that makeup Testosil and Their Benefits

This next section focuses on the makeup of ingredients in Testosil that boost testosterone levels in the body. The supplement contains 12 core ingredients, which have been widely studied in medicine for their benefits and have also gone through rigid clinical testing to ensure the quality of the product is pristine.

Here is a breakdown of each key component and how it contributes to increased testosterone levels:

Vitamin B6

Pyridoxal 5-Phosphate, also known as Vitamin B6, is crucial for various bodily processes, but the body cannot produce it naturally, so it must be obtained through food intake. It is abundant in organ meat and poultry. It is also found in chickpeas and starchy foods like cereals, potatoes, and bananas, as well as in green vegetables and some types of fish.

The brain relies on vitamin B6 to regulate estrogen production. If the body lacks Vitamin B6, the brain signals the body to generate more estrogen. This can result in a decrease of testosterone in the blood as the body looks to convert most of it to estrogen. A study done on vitamin B6-deficient rats showed a considerable decrease in the concentration of testosterone in the blood plasma, indicating a vital link between the two.

Meeting the daily recommended intake of vitamin B6 through diet alone can be difficult. Luckily, Testosil provides the ideal amount of vitamin B6 in each dose.

Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5)

Pantothenic Acid or Calcium Pantothenate is the calcium salt of Vitamin B5 in soluble form, which is extensively found in many types of vegetables and meats and has many antioxidant properties.

It is a key ingredient in quite a few testosterone supplements and boosters due to its effects on oxidative stress, as it is essential in the production of adrenal hormones that help the body cope with stress. It is also involved in energy production in the body, as it helps metabolize food and can hence aid in boosting energy throughout the day. Studies suggest that this also includes the synthesis of fatty acids, which further help in muscle growth and repair and might even reduce muscle fatigue and improve muscle endurance.

It is also great for improved skin and hair, as it hydrates and improves their appearance. In addition to this, it has also been proven to improve athletic performance and reduce soreness of muscles, and can hence aid in recovering quickly after heavy lifting during workouts, making it possible for results to be noticeable much quicker.

Pantothenic acid is further involved directly in the production of cholesterol, which is a precursor to testosterone. Testosterone is produced in the testes from cholesterol, so having sufficient levels of pantothenic acid can support the production of testosterone. Furthermore, Vitamin B5 is also involved in the synthesis of coenzyme A (CoA), which is necessary for the production of steroid hormones, including testosterone.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3, also known as cholecalciferol, is an incredibly important nutrient required for many functions in the body. It is mostly obtained through exposure to sunlight (usually in the mornings) and fatty fish such as mackerel, tuna, salmon, and egg yolks.

Vitamin D3 is beneficial in various aspects of mental and physical health. It is vital for improving muscle function as it plays a key role in calcium homeostasis and helps the body absorb calcium, which is necessary for muscle contraction and relaxation. New studies even show Vitamin D3 plays a role in promoting muscle protein synthesis, which contributes to an overall increase in muscle mass and improved muscle strength and function.

Vitamin D3 plays a key role in regulating mood as well, as receptors for vitamin D3 are found in key areas of the brain involved in mood regulation, such as the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus. Recent studies have also shown vitamin D3 helps in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter mainly associated with happiness, satisfaction, and optimism. Overall, vitamin D3 is crucial for maintaining mood and reducing depression.

A study done to learn about the relationship between hydroxylated vitamin D3 and testosterone levels in younger men with varying levels of obesity found a direct link between the total and free levels of testosterone and the amount of vitamin D provided. This further reinforces the importance of vitamin D3 in improving testosterone health, aiding in muscle growth, and improving the user’s mood simultaneously.

D-Aspartic Acid

D-Aspartic acid (or D-AA) is a non-essential amino acid usually found in high concentrations in the testes, pituitary gland, and hypothalamus while also being present in smaller amounts in different tissues around the body. The main source of D-AA usually comes from its isomer, L-acid, an acid that is a more common form of Aspartic acid found in dietary protein sources like meat, eggs, and dairy products. D-Aspartic acid usually occurs in the body through the enzymatic conversion of L-Aspartic acid.

Studies have shown D-Aspartic acid to boost testosterone levels in animals and humans, although it appears to be more inconsistent in humans, and more research is needed to conclusively suggest it has direct causation.

It is also important to mention that the conditions for each study yield different results, as a different study investigating testosterone changes in untrained men and resistance-trained men found varying results. The study first discusses previous research on this matter, where untrained men after receiving a dosage of three grams of D-AA showed a 42% increase in total testosterone, while trained men across a three-month time span had little to no change in their testosterone levels. This study supports this claim, while another study showed D-Aspartic acid to have a negative effect on free testosterone levels, with a dosage of six grams having an adverse effect on testosterone levels in resistance-trained men.

It is important to keep in mind the amount of dosage provided by Testosil per serving, which is around 2,000 mg and can hence prove beneficial results in testosterone levels.

D-Aspartic acid has also been proven to have a positive effect on hypertrophy and can greatly benefit increasing muscle mass within the given dosage.

The same study has also shown a decrease in estradiol (a common type of estrogen) in both groups provided with D-AA. In men, if estradiol levels are not in the optimum range (are either high or low), this can greatly alter testosterone levels in the body. High levels of estradiol can lead to a decrease in testosterone production, while low levels of estradiol can lead to an increase in testosterone production. This is because estradiol helps in the regulation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis, which is mostly responsible for regulating testosterone production.

This suggests that although not directly linked, D-Aspartic acid has some quantitative effect on testosterone production in men.

Furthermore, studies also suggest that D-Aspartic acid plays a role in the synthesis of testosterone through involvement in enzymatic activities and stimulation of the release of luteinizing hormone (LH). LH is a hormone responsible for stimulating the Leydig cells in the testes to produce testosterone, and some studies have shown D-AA supplementation to increase LH levels, thereby directly increasing testosterone production. D-AA has also been shown to increase the activity of the enzyme StAR (steroidogenic acute regulatory protein), responsible for the transport of cholesterol to the mitochondria of cells, where it can be converted to testosterone.

Ashwagandha (KSM-66)

One of Testosil’s major selling points is its use of the breakthrough ingredient Ashwagandha KSM-66 which is a patented and standardized extract of ashwagandha plant root (Withania somnifera). Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb, which is, in essence, different herbs and plants that have been proven to have a positive impact on bodies with regards to stress and balance and that have been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to promote health and well-being.

Testosil offers an even more powerful version of this Ayurvedic root, called KSM-66, which is a hyper-concentrated version of this herb. As mentioned on their website, two servings of KSM-66, which is 600 mg, are equivalent to the effect of 3600 mg of normal Ashwagandha powder.

KSM-66 is a specific type of ashwagandha extract that is standardized to contain a minimum of 5% withanolides, which are bioactive compounds that are thought to offer most of the health benefits that are associated with Ashwagandha. KSM-66 is also standardized to contain a high concentration of the specific withanolide glycoside withaferin A, which studies believe to have potent anti-inflammatory properties.

There have been vast amounts of studies done on the effectiveness of ashwagandha and how it helps the body cope with different issues and any benefits attached to those issues. For example, Ashwagandha has been extensively studied and found to possess many stress-relieving properties as well as anti-aging characteristics.

Ashwagandha as a stress reliever

This study evaluates how the highly concentrated full-spectrum extract of Ashwagandha roots (KSM-66) is a great source for stress relief and reducing anxiety by measuring its safety and efficacy. Ashwagandha is described as an adaptogen (an herb that possesses qualities useful in combating stress). The findings showed Ashwagandha roots to have a favorable effect on people combating stress, showing a significant decrease in all stress assessment scores, concluding that Ashwagandha boosts a person’s ability to handle stress in a safe and effective manner.

Anti-aging properties of Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is also said to possess impressive anti-aging characteristics and was used in ancient India. In modern times, studies suggesting Ashwagandha has anti-aging properties have yielded mostly positive results. A study done to test this showed the changes in roundworms (through the use of C. elegans, which is a model organism in biological research) at different dosages of Ashwagandha and how it affected their lifespan. The research showed the mutant roundworm, which contained important human neuroreceptors essential for life, had a positive effect on Ashwagandha roots as their lifespan increased by around 20%.

Another study done on the effect of Ashwagandha roots on telomerase activity yielded similar results. The telomere is a region of repetitive DNA sequences at the end of the chromosome that forms protective caps by maintaining the length and integrity of the chromosome. These protective caps gradually decrease in size as humans grow older. Telomerase is an enzyme that helps maintain these capped ends by constantly adding new DNA sequences. Hence, telomerase activity is necessary for maintaining the length and therefore essential for a longer lifespan with reduced age-related diseases. The study concludes that Ashwagandha roots have an enhanced effect on telomerase activity in the HeLa cell line and can therefore contribute to a longer lifespan.

Significant Increase in Muscle Mass and Muscular Strength due to Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, in addition to all of this, has also been proven to increase muscular strength and muscle mass. A study done on the effectiveness of Ashwagandha in an 8-week resistance training program with young male subjects showed a positive relationship between Ashwagandha intake and an increase in muscle strength and muscle mass. The subjects were treated with a 300-mg dosage of Ashwagandha root extract twice daily for eight weeks. The objectives were to measure the efficacy of muscle strength, muscle size, body composition, and testosterone levels.

The results of this study were overwhelmingly in favor of the Ashwagandha-treated group. The subjects treated with Ashwagandha roots had a significantly greater increase in muscle strength and muscle mass for the respective exercises performed. The treated subjects also had a greater reduction in muscle damage due to exercise, a significantly greater increase in their testosterone levels, and a significant decrease in their body fat percentage.

Altogether, the study proved that Ashwagandha roots are vital for overall physical performance in men and can contribute significantly to increasing the effectiveness of strength training.

Spermatogenic Activity of Ashwagandha

Traditional Indian Ayurvedic medicine describes Ashwagandha as an aphrodisiac (an agent that arouses reproductive desire) that possesses qualities that aid male infertility and reproductive dysfunction. A study was done to assess this claim by comprehending the spermatogenic activities of Ashwagandha in patients that were oligospermic (having a low sperm count).

The patients were dosed with a 675mg dose three times a day for 90 days. The results showed a shocking 167% increase in sperm count, with a 53% increase in sperm volume and a 57% increase in sperm motility after 90 days. This study just adds to the countless benefits mentioned for Ashwagandha and expands on its effectiveness by providing therapeutic value for male infertility as well.

Efficacy of Ashwagandha in Cardiorespiratory Endurance and Reproductive Performance

Ashwagandha has been credited with various benefits in regard to an increase in stamina and endurance, more specifically, cardiorespiratory endurance. A study was carried out to test this assumption, and it found that Ashwagandha usage has a significant increase in overall cardiovascular and respiratory health and endurance. Overall, this suggests that the use of Ashwagandha can be significant in improving lung function and preventing or reducing any symptoms of asthma.

A study carried out to test the libido and reproductive functioning of men dosed with Ashwagandha also yielded similar results. The study was carried out through a clinical interview method called the Derogatis Interview for Reproductively Functioning Men (DISF-M), which assesses reproductive function and dysfunction in men through a series of questions by a health professional. The study also measured testosterone levels before and after the study. The questions are designed to assess various aspects of reproductive functioning, including desire, arousal, orgasm, and satisfaction. The results of the study showed men supplemented with 300 mg of Ashwagandha root extract had a significantly higher DISF-M score than the placebo, while their testosterone levels also showed a statistically significant increase, overall suggesting Ashwagandha provided increased reproductive well-being.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in multiple physiological processes in the human body, which include muscle and nerve function, blood sugar regulation, and bone health. Studies have also shown a link between magnesium and increased testosterone levels. Magnesium is a mineral that can be found in many different food sources, mainly: leafy green vegetables like kale and spinach; whole grains like brown rice and whole wheat; nuts and seeds like cashews, almonds, and sunflower seeds are also good sources of magnesium, legumes, and lentils, as well as dairy products and seafood like salmon and mackerel, are all excellent sources for maintaining magnesium in a diet.

Studies have shown magnesium supplementation to have an increased effect on testosterone levels. A study showing the effect of magnesium supplementation on exercising athletes in periods of rest and exhaustion and sedentary subjects showed an overall increase in free testosterone and total testosterone levels. The subjects were provided with 10g of magnesium per kilogram of body weight, with the athletes training for 90–120 minutes in between doses. The overall results showed an increase in total and free testosterone for all subjects. The sedentary subjects of the group had a lower increase in free testosterone in comparison to the subjects that exercised, as working out also contributed significantly to their testosterone levels. In conclusion, magnesium dosage had a positive relationship with increased total and free testosterone.

Zinc

Zinc is another important mineral that contributes to the increase of testosterone in the body. Zinc is the second most abundant trace element in humans and mainly functions as a synthesizer and protector in the body, as it is mostly involved with immune system function, wound healing, DNA and protein synthesis, and growth and development. In addition to this, it also contributes to maintaining fertility in men and women, while its deficiency is also strongly linked to hypogonadism in men. The major sources of zinc and magnesium in a diet are most common, as zinc can be found in foods such as legumes and lentils, whole grains like oats, dairy products, seeds, and nuts like cashews. In addition to that, zinc can also be found in foods such as red meat or chicken and shellfish like oysters, crabs, and lobsters.

Zinc is incredibly important in male fertility, as it is needed for the normal functioning of the hypothalamus-pituitary-gonadal axis (a complex hormonal feedback system that regulates the production and release of hormones in the body). Zinc is an essential mineral for the production of the Luteinizing Hormone (LH) from the pituitary gland, which is responsible for the production and secretion of testosterone by stimulating the Leydig cells in the testes. Zinc is also responsible for binding testosterone to its corresponding hormone-binding globulin, which regulates the availability of testosterone throughout the body. A study done on finding the relationship between zinc deficiency and a low testosterone count found irrefutable evidence suggesting zinc is a main causative factor in the production of testosterone in the body.

Zinc also plays a critical role in the process of spermatogenesis (the production and maturation of sperm in the testes). Zinc is essential for the maintenance of the structural and functional integrity of the testes while also playing a key role in the maintenance of the structural and functional integrity of the testes. Zinc is also involved in the maturation of sperm cells, including the development of the acrosome (the head of the sperm that penetrates the egg) and the formation of the tail of the sperm responsible for its motility.

This study, in addition to mentioning the importance of zinc in the production of testosterone, also mentions the effect of zinc on the quality and function of sperm, as research shows zinc is necessary for the proper development and maturation of the sperm and a deficiency can lead to abnormalities in sperm development. A low sperm count (oligospermia) can also be a direct result of zinc deficiency in the body while also being a cause of decreased sperm motility and abnormal sperm morphology.

Overall, zinc is absolutely vital for the maintenance of a healthy sperm count and maintaining high levels of testosterone. A deficiency in zinc can be destructive for the sperm and may lead to a low level of reproductive output altogether. Testosil facilitates the desired results for a healthy sperm count by providing a healthy dosage of zinc in each serving, aimed to support testicular health and improved testosterone levels as well as an increase in hormonal activity by regulating the hypothalamus-pituitary-gonadal axis (HPG axis).

L-Arginine HCL

L-Arginine HCl, or hydrochloride, is a stable salt form of the amino acid L-Arginine to increase its bioavailability and usage as a supplement. L-Arginine plays a major role in physiological Oxide, like vasodilation (widening of blood vessels) as it is a precursor to Nitric, which is essential for such processes in addition to various others like neurotransmission immune function, – and muscle function. L-Arginine also acts as a building block for the synthesis of different proteins. L-Arginine is an amino acid naturally present in protein, dense foods. Sources for L-arginine include red meat; poultry like chicken and turkey tuna; fish and other seafood like salmon, and shrimp and, lentils, like other natural testosterone boosters (zinc and magnesium). It is also present in foods like legumes and beans, dairy products like eggs and cheese, and whole grains such as brown rice and oats seeds. And nuts and peanuts, including almonds, peanuts, and walnuts.

L-Arginine has an important role in blood circulation and cardiovascular health. L-arginine can be broken down to form nitric oxide, which is responsible for carrying out biological functions like vasodilation (responsible for increased blood flow and circulation by the relaxation and widening of blood vessels).

This role is extremely important in carrying out muscular function at a greater pace, as improved blood flow can result in an increased supply of oxygen and nutrients to meet the energy demands of the muscle. An increased blood flow means a greater supply of resources for the muscles, allowing them to perform at their peak levels.

Improved blood flow also allows for waste products to be removed faster, preventing lactic acid buildup in the muscles and, hence, delaying the onset of muscle fatigue during exercise by improving endurance. Increased blood flow can also promote muscle repair and growth, as any amino acids, growth factors, and hormones carried by the blood can stimulate the repair of damaged muscle tissue.

Overall, increased blood flow has fruitful effects on muscle growth as it promotes faster repair and improves endurance during exercise, enhancing athletic performance altogether. Increased blood flow through L-Arginine also has a beneficial effect in cases of reproductive dysfunction, as nitric oxide can improve the circulation of blood in the genitals to facilitate their function.

Creatine is an organic compound found in muscle tissue that is involved in energy metabolism. It is stored in a high-energy form called phosphocreatine, which can be quickly broken down to release energy in the form of ATP in muscles during high-intensity training. High phosphocreatine stores in muscle tissue can facilitate improved performance during strength training as depleted energy stores can be quickly replenished.

L-Arginine, an amino acid that acts as a building block for proteins, is also a precursor molecule for creatine. Hence, increased supplementation of L-Arginine may increase phosphocreatine stores in muscle tissues and can therefore increase muscle strength and endurance, improve athletic output, and promote muscle growth.

Garlic Bulb Extract

In the catalog of different natural ingredients that make up Testosil that have extensive results for increasing testosterone, there is an outlier in the garlic bulb extract. Surprisingly, there is still sufficient research to directly connect garlic bulb extract with an increase in testosterone levels.

Garlic bulb extract is rich in a compound called allicin, which aids in supporting an overall hormonal balance as it is shown to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Garlic can also, in some cases, improve blood flow to the testes, which can increase the production of sperm as there is an increase in nutrients and oxygen. The antioxidant and inflammatory compounds that can be found in garlic can also help protect sperm cells from oxidative stress and damage.

A study on garlic supplementation and its effect on testicular testosterone also bolstered positive results, showing rats fed a high-protein diet with garlic had a significantly higher testicular testosterone concentration while also maintaining a lower plasma cortisol level. The lower cortisol levels (a hormone produced due to an increase in stress that can lower testosterone) due to the garlic are mainly credited with the increase in overall testosterone in this experiment.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is an herb that is used as a spice, mainly in cuisines around the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and North Africa. They are mainly consumed whole in the form of seeds or ground into a fine powder. They are usually a good source of fiber and protein, while also being rich in minerals like iron, magnesium, and manganese. They also contain traces of vitamins, including vitamin B6 and vitamin C.

Fenugreek has proven to be an excellent source to improve testosterone levels as it bolsters several mechanisms that can support increased testosterone production. One of the major methods is through stimulating the release of Luteinizing Hormone (LH), as fenugreek contains compounds called saponins that are directly responsible for the release of LH. The LH released from the pituitary gland then signals the testes to increase testosterone production.

Another method of increased testosterone production that is unique to fenugreek is through the inhibition of an enzyme called aromatase, which converts testosterone to estrogen. It is also responsible for increasing the activity of enzymes that are involved in the synthesis of testosterone through cholesterol.

Fenugreek’s potential effects on the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis may even play a role in regulating and maintaining healthy cortisol levels in the plasma, which can hence contribute to testosterone levels.

A study on the effects of fenugreek supplementation on subjects participating in resistance training showed positive results in many factors, such as efficacy outcomes in testosterone levels, muscle strength, percentage body fat, and an increase in anabolic activity. The subjects dosed with fenugreek showed reduced body fat percentages without any loss in muscle strength while also maintaining high androgenic and anabolic activity, aiding in muscle growth and repair.

AstraGin

AstraGin is a proprietary mixture of two plant extracts derived from Astragalus membranaceous and Panax notoginseng. AstraGin has a unique role in the formula for Testosil because it contains bioactive compounds (polysaccharides and saponins) mainly responsible for enhancing the absorption of various nutrients and supplements by increasing their bioavailability.

The importance of AstraGin in Testosil cannot be understated, as it facilitates the function of each individual ingredient to improve the overall potency of the product.

Panax Ginseng Extract

Asian ginseng extract is a substance derived from the root of the panax ginseng plant, which is native to the far east, namely China and Korea. It has historically been used as a traditional medicine to promote general health and quality of life.

Ginseng extract’s role in Testosil is mainly to improve cognitive function and promote relaxation, as it has been found to be effective in modulating various neurotransmitters, including acetylcholine, dopamine, and serotonin, which are key organic compounds in reducing stress and improving overall mood. Ginseng extract also contains antioxidant properties that protect against oxidative stress and inflammation, reducing any possible sources for impairment of cognitive function. Additionally, ginseng extract may improve blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain, promoting cool-headedness and enhancing cognitive performance by removing any stress or anxiety. Overall, ginseng extract acts as a great source for improving mental health through supplementation.

Recommended Dosage for Testosil and its Advantages

Testosil provides the recommended daily dosage for its product on its website, detailing the composition and amount of each ingredient and its daily percentage value.

The serving size, as per the supplement fact, is four capsules. A bottle of Testosil contains 120 capsules, containing 30 servings per bottle, which is perfect for a test run for one month to assess the effectiveness of Testosil.

Testosil also offers a complete money-back guarantee if it does not meet the expected results of its customers or if changes are not noticeable in any given time span. The process to do so is simple with no hassles, as Testosil accepts returns on any unopened bottles and one opened bottle at any time after the purchase, and customers of Testosil will receive a complete refund of the price the bottle was purchased at.

This risk-free offer is not limited to any time frame either, as Testosil offers its customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee for life.

It is important to list out the advantages that make Testosil an ideal supplement to boost testosterone levels.

Testosil requires no prescription.

It doesn’t have any detrimental effects on your health.

Results are usually noticeable quickly, taking no longer than a few weeks.

It contains all-natural ingredients that have complete and detailed scientific backing.

The formula has been clinically tested.

It contains enhanced absorption technology through AstraGin

Pricing for Testosil

The official website for Testosil lists the various prices and discounts that can be availed while purchasing. The cheapest option starts at $59.99 for a bottle of Testosil containing 120 capsules, which is enough for a month’s worth of supply. There are also bulk discounts available for the $119.99 and $179.99 offers, which offer one month and two months’ worth of Testosil respectively, for free with the purchase.

Final Thoughts

Testosil is an innovative new supplement with a unique formula that boosts testosterone levels in the body through the use of all-natural ingredients. Each ingredient contributes to the overall potency of the product, and the use of AstraGin enhances their productivity individually by increasing their bioavailability. Overall, it is a good choice to experiment with, as there are no risks involved.

