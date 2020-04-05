Ten Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat event booked by Ghaziabad Police and placed in quarantine
New Delhi: Ten Indonesian nationals, including 5 women, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Delhi, have been booked under various section of the Indian Penal Code, sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and Foreigners Act, 1897, informed Ghaziabad Police on Sunday.
All of them have been placed under quarantine.
The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that there are 3030 active cases of coronavirus in India, 266 have been cured/ discharged/ migrated.
A total of 77 people have lost their lives to infection so far.
Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 15:02:45 IST
