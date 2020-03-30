Telangana will be free of coronavirus by 7 April if no new cases are reported now, claims K Chandrashekar Rao
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said there are 70 coronavirus positive cases reported in the state while 11 have been cured and tested negative and they shall be discharged on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference, Rao said, "All the necessary diagnosis is done and the patients are being discharged after the formalities. 58 people are under treatment. 25,937 people, who came from other countries, are under the government's supervision. The quarantine period of these people will be completed by 7 April."
"After 7 April, there will be no coronavirus patients if no new cases are reported from now. Self-control is very important in this lockdown period," he said.
Talking about farmers' yield, the Chief Minister said, "All the grains will be bought from the villages. Rs 3,200 crore will be guaranteed for the market. The crop should be brought according to the given coupon date. If we maintain this discipline, we can control the spreading of coronavirus."
"Farmers have to get their passbooks when they come to give their crops. The money will be sent online. I am observing that the villagers are putting fences at the borders of their village. It is appreciable that they are taking care of their village without allowing anyone," he added.
The Chief Minister, however, said they should know who they have to allow and whom not to. He added that it is better if they arrange soaps and water so that the person from outside can sanitise himself and enter the village.
Five hundred centres are being arranged all over the state for buying fruits, he said. "For COVID-19, all the concerned like doctors, nurses, medical graduates will form a pool. They are welcome to serve the State at any point of time. Anybody who is spreading false information will be strictly punished. No mercy to them. The government is monitoring it," said Rao.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 09:35:51 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Telangana, COVID-19, Hyderabad, K Chandrashekar Rao, KC Rao, NewsTracker, Telangana
