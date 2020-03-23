Telangana Railway Police registers cases against five for flouting home quarantine and travelling; all had been sent to hospitals, say officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana Railway Police on Sunday booked cases against five passengers, including two women, for allegedly violating the government's orders by using public transport despite being advised home quarantine on their return to Hyderabad from abroad.

According to Superintendent of Railway Police B Anuradha, all passengers who came from abroad are checked with thermal screening devices and some of them had been advisedhome quarantine and also marked with stamping.

"They (those stamped on their hands along with the date up to which the quarantine is to be observed) should not use public transport. But these five came to railway stations and boarded trains (to reach their destinations) on Saturday and Sunday, " the official said.

They were caught from various places of the state (while travelling) and shifted to different hospitals.

The five home quarantine passengers including one with suspected symptoms of coronavirus, and belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh were detained after fellow passengers alerted the authorities.

They had travel history to Nigeria, US, Indonesia, Australia and Dubai.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Cases were registered against them under relevant sections of IPC and The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, which the Telangana government invoked in the state on Saturday on violating the state government's order to prevent COVID 19, the official said.

Health officials earlier said any person who has returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in self-home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 12:17:45 IST

Tags : Asianet News, Bangalore Coronavirus, Corona, Corona In India, Corona In Kerala, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Delhi, Corona Virus Hyderabad, Corona Virus In India, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Kerala, Corona Virus Symptoms, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Cure, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Italy, Coronavirus Karnataka, Coronavirus Kerala, Coronavirus Symptoms, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update Bangalore, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Update India, Coronavirus Usa, Coronavirus Vaccine, Covid 19 India, Delhi Coronavirus, India Coronavirus, Italy, Italy Coronavirus, Italy Temperature, Kerala News, Malayala Manorama News, Manorama News, Mathrubhumi News, n95 Mask, NewsTracker, Seattle, South Korea, Symptoms Of Coronavirus, Telengana, US