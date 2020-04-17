Telangana govt postpones DElEd, DPSE exams scheduled for April due to lockdown extension; revised dates to be announced later

Telangana DElEd, DPSE exams 2020 | The Directorate of Government Education in Telangana has postponed first and second-year examinations of Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd). The exams were scheduled to be conducted from 20 Apri to 2 May.

The exams have been delayed due to coronavirus lockdown and a new schedule will be released later.

The notification released in this regard urged District Educational Officers (DEO) to widely publicise the information through print or electronic media.

First and second-year exams of Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) have also been deferred due to lockdown. The exams were scheduled to be held from 20 April and 2 May. New dates will be notified later.

The directorate has released hall tickets for the SSC exam. All the four hall tickets – Regular, Private, OSSC and Vocational – are available on the official website of the Directorate of Education or applicants can just click here.

The result of Technical Certificate Courses (TCC) has also been released. Those who appeared for the examination can simply check their result by entering their roll number.

Various educational boards and recruitment bodies have had to postpone examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana has reported around 700 cases of COVID-19. The deadly virus has claimed the lives of 18 people in the state.

Across the country, coronavirus has infected over 13,300 people and killed more than 430.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 12:05:31 IST

