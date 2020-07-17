Tamil Nadu minister KP Anbalagan violates guidelines by holding presser soon after recovering from COVID-19

The minister was discharged on 15 July and held a press conference at Chennai in the evening instead of quarantining himself as per the guidelines issued by the authorities.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu higher education minister KP Anbalagan allegedly violated norms concerning COVID-19 as he held a press conference soon after being discharged from hospital where he had been admitted after testing positive for the virus.

On 30 June, MIOT International hospital, where the minister was being treated, had said that his second test was positive and he had developed mild symptoms.

The minister was discharged on 15 July and held a press conference in Chennai in the evening instead of quarantining himself as per the guidelines issued by the authorities.

When asked by ANI without mentioning the minister, G Prakash, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, said that protocol for any person whether tested or cured and discharged from the hospital is that he should go for 14 days of quarantine.

But answering query related to the minister, he said "these days we are not following the exit test, but the minister must have gone for exit test".

"In the beginning, we followed exist test. I am 100 percent sure that minister must have gone for exist test. That's why he can go and move freely," Prakash said.

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 1,51,820 COVID-19 cases including, 47,343 active cases, 1,02,310 discharged patients and 2,167 deaths.