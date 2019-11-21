Tamil Nadu is the cleanest state in the country, followed by Haryana: Survey

On Wednesday, a government survey declared Tamil Nadu the cleanest large state in India, Daman and Diu the cleanest union territory, Peddapelli in Telangana the cleanest district, and Uttar Pradesh the state with the highest participation in the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The government arrived at the rankings through the Swachh Survekshan Grameen, a government initiative to track cleanliness and compliance with the goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The initiative ranks regions based on parameters such as open-defecation free status and the inspection of public places like primary healthcare centres and anganwadis.

The survey, commissioned by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, has been conducted since 2016 and verified by an independent agency. This year’s edition, however, is the most comprehensive and includes all cities.

What makes a city clean?

The survey rate areas out of a maximum of 5,000 points, divided equally between certification, citizen feedback, direct observation and service level progress.

1. Certification includes star ratings of garbage-free cities (GFC) and open-defecation free (ODF) protocols. GFC is based on a scale of 1-7, with 7 being the highest and indicating good and sustainable solid waste management. Similarly for ODF, ODF + and ODF ++ status indicates good maintenance and structure of toilets and level of faecal sludge management. Citizen feedback is an important consideration here as well.

2. Service level progress involves the verification of the data provided by urban local bodies to the MIS (management information system) of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) by the independent survey agency.

3. Physical observations of the survey agency make up the direct observation clause. Data is collected on simple handheld recording devices (photos and videos covering public places such as schools, anganwadis, primary healthcare centres, haats/bazaars, and bulk waste generators are shared with the MoHUA). This year, 174,121 informants were deployed across 17,209 villages in 683 districts.

4. Citizen feedback includes direct feedback of the public including interaction with surveyors, outbound calls, responses on the Swacchta app. A sample size of 0.1% was considered representative of a city. According to the Swachh Survekshan website, 64 lakh citizens provided feedback for this survey.

Winners by zone

Haryana was declared the cleanest in the north zone, though it lost its claim of overall cleanest to Tamil Nadu. Jharkhand won in the east and Gujarat the west zone. Mizoram was declared the cleanest in the North-East and Daman and Diu the cleanest union territory.

Andhra Pradesh was ranked #1 in the south last year but fell two spots to #3. Chhattisgarh and Sikkim also slipped from the top in their zones to the second position.

Public participation

Ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda and R.L. Kataria, who handed out the awards, underlined the role of citizen participation and the initiative in achieving the goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The surveys attributed the better cleanliness outcomes to the public perception of cleanliness drives in their area and awarded districts that came up with innovative solutions to waste management.

Making citizens responsible for cleanliness, partnering with them in achieving it and involving them in planning interventions is a key step towards achieving better hygiene - and health - outcomes.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 19:08:50 IST

