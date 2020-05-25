Suzuki Motor resumes manufacturing operations at Gujarat plant; says will adhere to govt regulations, norms
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said Suzuki Motor Gujarat has resumed manufacturing operations after having suspended work for over two months due to coronavirus lockdown.
Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSI.
The company has been informed by SMG that it would re-start production of vehicles from the 25 May, strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, MSI said in a regulatory filing.
SMG had suspended production at the Hansalpur (Gujarat) plant on 23 March to check the spread of COVID-19.
The facility, which rolls out two models, Baleno and Swift, currently has an installed production capacity of 5 lakh units per annum.
MSI has already commenced operations at its two plants in Manesar and Gurugram.
Both the plants have an installed capacity to produce over 15.5 lakh units per annum.
The Gurugram facility rolls out models like S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ignis and Super Carry light commercial vehicle.
The Manesar plant, on the other hand, produces high selling models like Alto, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Ertiga and Baleno.
Updated Date: May 25, 2020 11:58:17 IST
Tags : COVID-19, Ignis, Manesar Plant, Maruti Suzuki India, MSI, NewsTracker, SMG, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, Vitara Brezza
