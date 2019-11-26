Surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital remove the heaviest-ever kidney in India

Surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the Capital released the details of an unusual nephrectomy on Monday. To summarize the 2-hour-long bloodless surgery, the doctors removed an infected polycystic kidney that weighed more than 50 regular-sized kidneys put together.

At an astounding 7.4 kilograms, the kidney belonged to a 56-year-old man suffering from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). The cystic kidney measured 32 x 21.8 cm. To put this in perspective, a male kidney on average weighs 120-150 grams and is typically the size of a human fist.

Dr Sachin Kathuria, one of the three surgeons who performed this operation, said: “Although the pre-operative scans showed a huge kidney, we did not expect that it would be the heaviest. It had occupied almost the entire abdomen. The kidney weighed more than two human newborn babies combined!”

To be sure, this case is unique. According to one estimate, chronic kidney disease affects one million people in India every year. Of this set, 2.6% have ADPKD. Here’s what you need to know about ADPKD:

What is autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease?

ADPKD is a hereditary disease in which fluid-filled cysts of various sizes develop primarily in the kidneys. Over time, the kidneys get enlarged and their functioning is impacted; nearly half of those suffering from the disease have kidney failure by the time they are 60 years old. Dialysis or renal transplant then is the only recourse.

It is a type of polycystic kidney disease (PKD). The “autosomal dominant” in the name of the disease indicates that it can be transmitted even if one parent has the gene for it. Conversely, an infected parent has a 50% likelihood of passing on the disease to their children.

The disease brings with it other complications as well; cysts can also form in the liver, pancreas, spleen or intestines. High blood pressure (BP) is a common concern and BP medication is prescribed to maintain it. There is also a higher risk of brain aneurysms and heart valve abnormalities.

Symptoms usually develop between the ages of 30 and 40 and include pain in the back or side, increase in the size of the abdomen, blood in the urine and frequent bladder or kidney infections.

The case

The patient experienced severe pain in the left flank and had difficulty breathing. On investigating, it was found that the cysts in the left kidney had become infected and were bleeding. The decision to remove the kidney was based on the fact that the patient was not responding to antibiotic treatment and diagnostic scans had revealed substantial enlargement.

“The kidney is only removed if the pain is severe if there is an infection and haemorrhaging, which was the case here,” Dr Kathuria told myUpchar in an exclusive interview. “The right kidney (of this patient) is, in fact, bigger than the left one, but it is not infected so we haven’t removed it,” he added.

According to Dr Kathuria, the patient - though, 7.4 kilograms lighter and one kidney short - has recovered well from the surgery and has been discharged. He is on dialysis and awaiting a renal transplant.

“Finding a donor will take a while as the family locates potential donors and a match is found. Dialysis will continue regardless,” Dr Kathuria added.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read our article on Kidney Transplant Surgery.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 17:40:49 IST

Tags : Heaviest Kidney, Kidney Disease, Kidney Surgery, NewsTracker, Polycystic Kidney, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital