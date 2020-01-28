Styes and chalazia: What they are, why they occur and what can be done about them

It happens to the best of us. The only time we want to look absolutely perfect, we wake up with a stye, or worse, a chalazion. They are pretty common, even though they might sometimes have particularly bad timing, and usually go away by themselves, without medical interventions.

But there are plenty of questions about styes and chalazia that are frequently asked like - what are they, how do they even occur and if they can be prevented. Well, all of them (and more) will get answered today.

What are styes and chalazia and can they be caused by stress?

A stye is an acute bacterial infection caused by staphylococcus. It presents as inflammation of the eye with a painful lump on the edge of the eyelid. Medically, it is known as a hordeolum. There are two types of styes, internal and external.

An internal stye is caused due to bacterial infection of the meibomian glands (oil glands present along the rim of the eyelid) inside the eyelids, but still near the margins. They are more severe and occur a little less often than an external hordeolum. An external stye is a bacterial infection of the glands of Zeis (glands that help in keeping lashes supple) which are present on the margins of the eyelids. This type of stye is more superficial and heals faster.

On the other hand, a chalazion is a blockage of the meibomian gland which causes an irritating lipid material to get stored in the eyelids.

It is still unclear what causes these conditions. There is no proof of stress being a factor, though sleep deprivation may be associated with it.

Are stye and chalazion the same?

Though both chalazia and hordeola (styes) are sudden-onset confined swellings of the eyelid, they are very different from each other.

Styes are painful but chalazia are usually not painful until they are inflamed. Styes (internal and external) usually occur near the margin of the eyelids whereas chalazia occur farther from the edge of the eyelid. Chalazia are larger as compared to styes.

How can a stye or a chalazion be treated? When do I need to see a doctor?

Most styes and chalazia can be treated without any medical treatment.

A hot compress could be applied to them for 10-15 minutes, four times a day. The purpose of the warm compress is not to decrease swelling, but rather to open the pores of the tiny oil glands to allow proper drainage so the eye can heal itself. Lid scrubs could be used to debulk any residual oil and to soothe the irritation.

If they stay for a longer period (say for more than two weeks even after hot compresses) then you need to seek medical help. Doctors may incise (cut) the hordeolum or chalazion to drain it, followed by a corticosteroid injection for chalazia and oral antibiotics for hordeola.

Why do I keep getting a stye or chalazion? Can I prevent it?

People who are already suffering from any eye infection like conjunctivitis are more prone to get styes or chalazia. People with blepharitis, diabetes or skin conditions like seborrheic dermatitis and acne rosacea are also more prone to develop styes and chalazia.

Properly cleaning the eyes with water can help you prevent stye and chalazion. Remove all the makeup from the eyes before going to bed to avoid the chances of getting a stye and chalazion.

For more information, read our article on Stye: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

