Sterling Holiday Resorts to open 21 properties in first phase after it gets go-ahead from govt to resume services
New Delhi: Sterling Holiday Resorts on Sunday said it plans to open 21 of its resorts in the first phase as soon as it gets go-ahead from the government to resume services.
Currently, the company has around 41 resorts across the country and all of them are closed for guests currently on account of lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sterling Holiday Resorts said.
"We are all set to go about our services in 24-48 hours across our key resorts as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Sterling has put together a schedule for re-opening its resorts in a phased manner," Sterling Holiday Resorts Chairman and MD Ramesh Ramanathan told PTI.
The activity will begin once the central and state governments announce green zones in the resort areas and the respective catchment areas, he added.
"The resorts that will be opened in the first phase will be at Goa, Ooty, Kodai, Mussoorie, Wayanad, Jaipur, Darjeeling, Mount Abu, Munnar, Lonavala, Nainital, Kufri, Puri. Sariska, Yercaud, Thekkady, Gurvayur, Karwar, Yelagiri, Palaveli, and Rajakkad," Ramanathan said.
These will be followed by opening of the resorts at Agra, Gangtok, Manali, Corbett, Dharamshala, Kanha, Anaikatti and Srinagar, he added.
"We have ensured to maintain a skeleton staff across all our properties. This will ensure we have quick turnaround time when the lockdown is lifted and we can resume operations. As of now, we have three-phase strategy as per which we intend to open our resorts," Ramanathan said.
In the first phase, the company aims to open resorts that are at a driveable distance from key cities, he added.
"In terms of strategy, we have developed a comprehensive programme called 'Sterling Cares'," Ramanathan said.
The programme is sculpted based on the guidelines by WHO, FSSAI and HACCP. Sterling Holiday Resorts has created an entire process that starts from pre-arrival and covers the stay until the check-out, he added.
The new, comprehensive sanitisation and hygiene regime will include guests, employees and vendors, with a set of protocols laid out for their safety, Ramanathan said.
When asked about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the way forward, he said: "COVID-19 has slowed down the hospitality industry and businesses have shut down. All resorts have been shut down since 21 March, 2020. So, we have lost what is possibly the best period of the year, which is summer, especially the period from April to June."
The next six months are going to be low in terms of demand, and only once the customer confidence picks up will the industry come back to normal, Ramanathan said.
"In terms of recovery, we have already begun to witness some green shots. People are coming forward and making bookings for July and some months ahead for September and October. This is a resilient industry and we have survived this trying time. Going forward, I foresee growth by Jan-February-March 2021," he added
Updated Date: May 31, 2020 20:39:54 IST
Tags : COVID-19 Pandemic, FSSAI, HACCP, Hospitality Sector, Hotel Bookings, Hotels, Hygiene Regime, Lockdown, NewsTracker, Ramesh Ramanathan, Resorts, Sanitisation, Sterling Holiday Resorts, WHO
Trending
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: How to prevent your younger family members and friends from picking up smoking
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: How your body heals when you quit smoking
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: All you need to know about nicotine replacement therapy
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: Here's how bidi, gutka and other forms of tobacco harm your body
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: Seven ways to resist the urge to smoke in the morning
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: E-cigarettes are not as safe or harmless as you may think
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,091 people test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra today; confirmed cases rise to 54,758 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Film producers' association writes to Uddhav Thackeray requesting resumption of film and TV shoots
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 267 new COVID-19 patients reported in Rajasthan today, total number of cases rises to 6,494
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Junior assistant in Delhi LG's office tests positive for COVID-19; samples from 40 staff members taken