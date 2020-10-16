Spooky season: Rare blue moon to grace the night skies across the world on Halloween, 31 October

People in the US, Canada, Africa, Europe and much of Asia and Western Australia will get to experience the phenomenon while those in central and eastern parts will miss it.

This year's Halloween will offer stargazers a rare second-in-the month full moon sighting on 31 October. It is called a blue moon because it is the second full moon in the same month. This month we observed the harvest moon on the first of the month. According to a report in CNN, the 2020 Halloween full moon will be visible to the entire world, rather than just parts of it, for the first time since World War II.

In an interaction with CNN, astronomy educator and former planetarium director said that his high school students thought a full moon occurred every Halloween. The last Halloween full moon that was actually visible around the globe in 1944.

As per Jeffery Hunt's website When the Curves Line Up, the next Halloween Full moon is during 2039 in North and South America. The phenomenon will occur before Comet Halley's return in 2061.

According to NASA, it is only during recent years that people have been using the name Blue Moon for the second of two full moons in a single calendar month. The older definition of Blue Moon is that it is the third of four full moons in a single season.

